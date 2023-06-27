The Kershaw County Library has released its slate of events for July. Patrons should be aware that all branches of the library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day. Also, Monday, July 31, is the last day of summer reading.
Weekly EventsLocation noted by time slot.
Weekly on Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Coffee and Current Events: Stop by the Bethune branch for free coffee and discussion of local news!
Weekly on Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Camden — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3-5.
Weekly on Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon in Camden — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 0-2.
Weekly on Thursdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Elgin — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3-5.
Weekly on Thursdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon in Elgin — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 0-2.
Weekly on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bethune — D&D Club: Join us for our weekly Dungeons and Dragons Club. Whether this is your first dungeon crawl or you’ve been playing for years, we’d love for you to join! New members welcome at any session. Ages 13 to adult.
Scheduled EventsLocation noted by time slot.
Monday, July 3, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Bethune — Community Helper Storytime: Sherriff Lee Boan: Join us at the Bethune branch to learn all about how our sheriff helps our community! For kids of all ages.
Monday, July 3, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune! Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Thursday, July 6, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: New time. Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 7 to adult.
Friday, July 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon in Camden — The Game Called Go: Have you heard of Go? It originated in China more than 4,000 years ago, but it was the Japanese who perfected it. The object of Go is to gain control of territories and capture enemy stones. It’s easy to learn but gives all types of players many challenging hours of fun. Learn it and play. Two people per board, so please register by emailing laurend@kershawcountylibrary.org. Ages 8 — adult.
Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Elgin — Satur-YAY Olympics: Join us at the Elgin branch for fun and games — tossing beanbags, holding sack races, hula hooping, and more. All participants will get a prize and yummy treat. The event is rain or shine, so come have fun with us anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Monday, July 10, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Children’s Storytime: Join Ms. Lauren for stories, songs, and fun! This storytime is perfect for kids ages 0-5.
Monday, July 10, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Bethune — Self-Care Creations: Create fun bath products for yourself or for a gift while chatting with friends and neighbors. For ages 12 and up.
Tuesday, July 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Elgin — Duplo Fun Time: Little hands can make big fun with our larger Duplo Legos. Let their imaginations loose. For ages 18 mos. to 5 years old. (Rescheduled due to the July 4 holiday.)
Tuesday, July 11, 2 to 3 p.m. in Camden — Master Gardener: Water Garden: Jackie Jordan, Master Gardener Coordinator for Fairfield, Kershaw and Richland Cooperative Extension Offices, will be here to share water gardening tips and tricks. Come grow with us.
Tuesday, July 11, 5 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Puzzle Pandemonium: Gather a small group (maximum of five members) of your family or friends to compete in assembling a 200/250 piece puzzle the fastest. Each group will get the same puzzle. Prizes will be awarded. For all ages. Register by email: laurend@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 12, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Bethune — Meet the Band: Come meet the elite. Join us for a meet and greet of the state-ranked marching band from North Central High and learn what it takes to be a team player with the Silver Knights. Since we’re planning to be loud and interactive, this event will be at the Bethune Recreation Center behind the library.
Wednesday, July 12, 4 to 5 p.m. in Elgin — Bricks n’ Blocks: Join us in Elgin to build with Legos, K’nex, building blocks, and more. For kids of all ages.
Thursday, July 13, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Camden — Lego Club: We’ve extended the play time for summer. Come on in and let’s have fun with Legos. All ages are welcome for free play inside.
Thursday, July 13, 6 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Small Business Summer: Join Kat Spadacenta, Main Street Manager and a Grow with Google partner, for our Small Business Summer series to learn tips and tricks to make your small business thrive. All seminars are free and open to the public. To save your spot, call the Camden library at (803) 425-1508.
Thursday, July 13, 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Camden — Hi-Steppers Square Dance Party: The Kershaw County Library and the Camden Hi-Steppers Square Dance Club are offering a fun-filled family evening of square dancing on the main floor of the Camden branch, Kershaw County Library. Get friends and family together to learn some moves and start dancing. Free refreshments. All ages.
Friday, July 14, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Camden — Little Explorers’ Club: Food, Yummy Food: Join us for songs, books, and activities about food … and a fruity summer snack before leaving. Ages 2-5.
Friday, July 14, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Elgin — All Together Now with Nature as Teacher: Join Nature as Teacher’s Leoncia Cruz as we team up and play fun outdoor games. Learn to work together and have fun. Bring a friend. Ages 6-12.
Monday, July 17, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune. Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Monday, July 17, 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Elgin — Crafting for a Cause: Bring your crafting expertise to the Elgin library and help us make a difference. This month, we’re focusing on our veterans. Anything created will be donated to the Elgin VFW. Craft to be determined during the June Craft for a Cause meeting.
Wednesday, July 19, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. in Bethune — Community Helper Storytime: Vet Ellington: Join local veterinarian Dr. John Ellington for a special community helper storytime. Bring your favorite stuffy for a check-up. For kids of all ages.
Thursday, July 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: New time. Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 7 to adult.
Thursday, July 20, 6 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Small Business Summer: Join Kat Spadacenta, Main Street Manager and a Grow with Google partner, for our Small Business Summer series to learn tips and tricks to make your small business thrive. All seminars are free and open to the public. To save your spot, call the Camden library at (803) 425-1508.
Friday, July 21, 2 to 3 p.m. in Elgin and 5 to 6 p.m. in Camden — Big Bang Boom! You’ll have a blast with our special guest band from Greensboro, N.C. People of every type of music taste will love them as they blend multiple genres of music to create fun tunes for both adults and children to enjoy. Come have fun with us and Big Bang Boom!
Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Elgin — Strategy Saturday: Join us for board games at the Elgin library! We have board games for all ages, classics and indie games alike. From Jenga to Carcassonne, Connect-4 and Sorry, to Ticket to Ride… we’ve got what you’ll love. Play together, in a quiet area, or on our enclosed porch. All ages welcome.
Monday, July 24, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Bethune — Team Up for Tigers with Nature as Teacher: Join us to learn how we can work “all together now” to help save tigers! Nature as Teacher’s Leoncia Cruz will be teaching us about the endangered animal and then leading us in an activity. Ages 6-12.
Monday, July 24, 5 to 6 p.m. in Bethune — Bethune Book Club: Join us for our fun book club in Bethune. New members welcome. We’ll be reading Breach of Trust by Bethune native Helen P. Bradley, who’ll be on hand for the meeting.
Monday, July 24, 5 PM — 6 PM in Elgin — Elgin Book Club: Join us in Elgin for our branch book club! We’ll be reading The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka. Pick up your copy at the Elgin front desk.
Tuesday, July 25, 6 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Small Business Summer: Join Kat Spadacenta, Main Street Manager and a Grow with Google partner, for our Small Business Summer series to learn tips and tricks to make your small business thrive. All seminars are free and open to the public. To save your spot, call the Camden library at (803) 425-1508.
Wednesday, July 26, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Bethune — All Together Now with Nature as Teacher: Join Nature as Teacher’s Leoncia Cruz as we team up and play fun outdoor games. Learn to work together and have fun. Bring a friend. Ages 6-12.
Thursday, July 27, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Camden — Lego Club: We’ve extended the play time for summer. Come on in and let’s have fun with Legos. All ages are welcome for free play inside.
Thursday, July 27, 6 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Camden Book Club: We will be discussing Beyond That, The Sea by Laura Spence-Ash. New members are always welcome. You can pick up a copy of the book at the Camden branch.