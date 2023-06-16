For more than three and a half years, one of a number of suspects connected to the murder of Cletis “Eddie” Baker Jr. in September 2019 was only identified as a male inmate already serving a life sentence in a South Carolina prison.
That man now has a name: Daniel Allen Shannon, 43.
Monday morning, the South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a press release stating that a federal judge sentenced Shannon to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. The judge also held Shannon accountable for his role in orchestrating the murder of a man in September 2019 — Baker, who was 44 at the time — in connection with the meth trafficking conspiracy.
A woman traveling home in the Westville area on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, spotted Baker’s body on the side of the road. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) asked residents and others to avoid the area so deputies and S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents could investigate the scene. Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan later revealed that Baker’s body was wrapped in a comforter or blanket and thrown in a ditch. The sheriff speculated at the time that the suspects “didn’t care” if anyone found Baker’s body.
A few hours later, Kershaw County Coroner David West announced Baker’s identity and Boan informed the public that investigators believed Baker had been killed elsewhere and his body dumped on Damascus Church Road. An autopsy revealed he had been shot to death, having suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arm.
Within days, Boan thanked the public for providing information leading not only to the actual crime scene, but to the arrests of the first four people in connection with the murder. KCSO investigators determined that Baker had been killed at a “known drug house” on the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road east of Camden.
The crime scene and the dump site are approximately 20 miles apart.
Four men were arrested, including Joseph Michael Edwards, then 35, for murder. They also arrested Ronny Mac English, then 53, Jackson Perry Jacobs, then 27, and Christopher Gary Beasley, then 19, who lived at the Doc Humphries address, all for being accessories after the fact.
One thing investigators realized upon investigating the Doc Humphries home is that the house was “trashed” except for one room that appeared to have been cleaned. At the time, Boan said the room was missing some furniture, that the suspects had taken up or replaced some carpeting, and that a comforter or blanket was missing as well — the one in which Baker was found. Investigators alleged that Edwards, English, Jacobs and Beasley all took part in cleaning the room after the murder.
Although Edwards was not thought to be the person who actually shot Baker, deputies charged him with murder for being in the room at the time with the shooter when Baker was killed.
That shooter would be charged about six weeks later, in late October 2019.
Deputies traveled to a Davidson County, N.C., jail in an effort to serve a warrant for murder against Cory Duane Perrine, then 25, of Lexington. As the agency continued its investigation, the KCSO determined that Perrine was allegedly a “hit man” hired by “an unidentified subject being held at a South Carolina state prison” — Shannon, although his name had not been revealed at the time. Perrine was being held in North Carolina on two counts of attempted murder where he allegedly shot two people in the head about a week after Baker’s murder.
A KCSO investigator at the time said both of those victims had survived, but that at the time of Perrine’s arrest he had only recently gotten out of prison on similar charges out of Rock Hill.
Although the murder charge against him for Baker’s death is still pending, it has yet to actually be served. That is because Perrine was ultimately convicted of assault and battery with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in North Carolina. Nearly four years later, the KCSO is still working on serving Perrine with its murder warrant.
A few days after serving Perrine’s warrant, the KCSO announced investigators had arrested Renee Maskin Shannon, then 56, of Camden — no relation to Daniel Shannon — for being an accessory before the fact. The KCSO alleged that Renee Shannon had knowledge of what was going to happen before Baker was killed.
The last time the C-I reported on Baker’s murder was on Nov. 26, 2019, about two and a half months after his body was found. The previous Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, law enforcement officers took Shannon “Hambone” Myers, then 47, of Fort Mill, into custody as an accessory after the fact to murder. At the time Myers was arrested, Boan said investigators believed Myers was responsible for moving Baker’s body from the house on Doc Humphries Road to Damascus Church Road.
Arresting Myers wasn’t the only thing that happened at the Doby’s Bridge Road, Indian Land, home where deputies found him. Deputies from the Kershaw and Lancaster sheriff’s office — including Lancaster’s SWAT unit — and agents from SLED and even Homeland Security ended up finding a “huge quantity” of drugs and some weapons. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) charged Myers along with Erica Nicole Floyd, 35, of Clover; Sherri Christian Hunter, 46, of Fort Mill; Teresa Leann Price, 32, of Leesville; and Shawn Harrison Wiland, 46, of Indian Land.
The LCSO charged all of them and Myers with trafficking 400 grams or more of meth and 28 grams or more of heroin; possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin, suboxone, and tramadol; two counts each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; possession of a pistol with an obliterated serial number; and seven counts each of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of Indian Land Elementary School.
While not explicitly mentioning the raid at the Indian Land home where Myers and the others were arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s press release does state that the meth conspiracy case included investigative work by the Kershaw and Lancaster county sheriff’s offices, SLED agents, and Homeland Security’s investigative division, further cementing the link between Shannon’s coordination of his co-conspirators’ meth activity with Baker’s murder.
Meanwhile, as the C-I reported back in 2019, the KCSO seized a van at the Indian Land address that Myers is believed to have used to transport Baker’s body from east Camden to Westville.
In the three and a half years since, there has been speculation as to who actually ordered Baker to be killed and if their identity would ever be revealed.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s press release, Shannon actually pleaded guilty to the federal meth trafficking charge back in February, but the federal judge decided to hold him accountable in Baker’s murder as well.
“Evidence presented to the court showed that Shannon used contraband cellphones to coordinate the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lancaster and Kershaw counties. After coming to believe that one of his drug couriers had been robbed, Shannon sent his associates to retaliate, and (Baker) was shot and killed in September of 2019. Shannon then ordered his co-conspirators to burn the residence where the murder occurred and dispose of the victim, whose body was discovered discarded alongside a highway in Westville, South Carolina,” U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said in the press release.
Boan said Shannon’s alleged associates did not burn the house down, but did take items from inside the room in which Baker was allegedly killed and burned them outside, including a couch.
Boan also called what Shannon was able to do from behind bars “ridiculous.”
“His cell phone was the nucleus of all this,” Boan said Monday afternoon. “He was still committing crimes from inside his prison cell with a cellphone. If he hadn’t had that cell phone, none of this would have happened.”
U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs spoke to this point in the press release.
“This case illustrates the extreme danger posed by the presence of contraband cellphones in our prisons,” Boroughs said. “We will not sit by as inmates use these phones to perpetrate violence, drug trafficking, sex crimes, and fraud, and will work with our federal and state partners to vigorously prosecute these offenders and protect the public.”
Boroughs’ office said that in addition to the drug trafficking and violence — Baker’s murder — evidence showed that Shannon was also engaged in a sextortion scheme while incarcerated.
Twenty-two years ago, in May 2001, Shannon was arrested along with a man named Jason Scalf in connection with one of Columbia’s more infamous murders — that of Ralph Rachow, the manager of the since closed Hilltop Restaurant. News accounts at the time of Scalf’s sentencing following a guilty plea in January 2006 reported that he and Shannon kidnapped Rachow, robbed the restaurant, tied him to a chair, and then shot him five times in the back of the head. It was not clear why, but the two men also reportedly went to Rachow’s home and burned it in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Shannon appears to have pleaded guilty to Rachow’s murder as well, as he is listed as having started his life sentence in February 2006. That would indicate that he had been conducting an illegal drug business from behind bars for at least part, if not all, of the 13 years he had already spent in a state prison when he ordered Baker’s murder in 2019.
Boroughs’ press release noted that if Shannon should ever be released from his life sentence in the state’s prison system, he would immediately be remanded to one of two “select, high-security” facilities within the U.S. Bureau of Prisons system.
The suspects today
Edwards’ charges of meth trafficking and being an accessory after the fact to Baker’s murder are still pending. A total 10% $60,000 bond was paid in October 2020 with the conditions that he be electronically monitored and have no contact with any of his co-defendants.
English pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to Baker’s murder in September 2021. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended upon serving 18 months and five years’ probation, which will end in November 2026.
Following further investigation into Baker’s murder, authorities dismissed Jacobs’ accessory after the fact charge. He has, however, been arrested in connection with other cases since then, including a resisting arrest charge in March 2021 to which he pleaded guilty in June 2022. A judge sentenced him in that case to seven years in prison suspended upon three years’ probation that included random drug testing.
All of the charges against Beasley, the youngest of the defendants, in Baker’s murder are still pending. A company posted a full $50,000 cash bond in August 2020. Beasley also faces two pending drug charges from other cases.
Although it was not immediately clear why — perhaps due to the Lancaster County drug and weapons case — the KCSO did not formally arrest Myers for his alleged role in moving Baker’s body until March 30, 2020. Bond was set at $50,000, which was paid the following day. It is the only Kershaw County charge pending against Myers. It appears Myers was initially denied bond for his Lancaster County drug and weapons charges. Bonds for those charges were set and paid on the same day his Kershaw County bond was paid and by the same bonding company. It was unclear from Lancaster County court records as to whether Myers, who has other charges pending against him there, is still being held in that county’s detention center.
None of Myers’ co-defendants in the Lancaster County case were charged in connection with Baker’s murder.
Renee Shannon’s accessory before the fact to a violent felony resulted in a bond being set in June 2020 for $50,000. A bonding company posted that bond the following month. She also faces charges that were filed around the same time as her arrest in the Baker case for meth trafficking and possession with intent to distribute near a school. Those charges resulted in total bond of $35,000 that does not appear to have been paid. She is not currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, and it was it was unclear whether the drug charges are related to Daniel Shannon’s operation.
Daniel Shannon’s S.C. Department of Corrections record shows he has tried to escape on three occasions, all prior to Baker’s murder. He is currently being held at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County.