with the gentle kindness of Dr. Lesslie. He agreed. I wound up in the middle of the contract, working with the producer’s attorney. It was one of those situations where the deal fell apart over a couple of contract clauses.
One day, I was in the car when Dr. Lesslie called Tink and listened while they talked on speaker. Dr. Lesslie said, “My wife came to me last night and told me she had prayed about it and the Lord told her that you are the one to do these books. I will only do them with you as the writer and producer. When we pray and the Lord answers, we listen.”
Several months later, Dr. and Mrs. Lesslie were in their beautiful home, babysitting two elementary school grandchildren. Outside, in the early April spring, two HVAC technicians were working on their air conditioning unit. Perhaps we will never know everything because all six died, though one of the technicians lived long enough to give some information.
A patient of Dr. Lesslie’s had entered the house, perhaps seeking opioids. Phillip Adams was a former NFL player who had suffered several severe concussions. Dr. Lesslie’s response was displeasing to Adams and he murdered the Lesslie family then went outside to the HVAC techs. One man was shot six times.
That night, a SWAT team descended on Adams’s house he shared with his parents and tried to negotiate him out, peacefully, but Adams killed himself. An autopsy later revealed that Adams had an “unusually severe” case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) caused by the football concussions.
The Lesslie children issued a statement in which they confessed to not understanding how such a tragedy could happen then said, in part, “Our hope is found in the promise of Jesus Christ.”
They have carried on admirably, keeping their father’s several medical and hospice centers in business.
I think that not only did Dr. Lesslie see angels in the ER. He and his wife raised angels, too.
Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of What Southern Women Know About Faith. She is married to television producer and writer, John Tinker.