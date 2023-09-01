I am proud to say I have three teachers in my family: My sister, sister-in-law, and my daughter are now all in the profession. I recently asked my daughter which part of the job does she love the most. Her reply didn’t surprise me. She said helping her students learn in a way that makes them want to learn even more every single day is at the top. She added that to be given an opportunity to make a difference in the life of a young person is extremely important — a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly. We talked about the fact that an educator’s job description fails to adequately name all the duties that fall under the position. I’d say it’s a fair assumption that gone are the days when a teacher merely served as a classroom educator, teaching a core subject to a full classroom.
Consider the teacher’s job description for a moment. Today the role of a teacher involves responsibilities that are broad in scope and rarely cease at the end of a school day. The hats they wear are immeasurable including but not limited to those of instructor, mentor, coach, nurse, referee, counselor, cheerleader, parent, event planner, decorator, motivator, entertainer, tutor, organizer. A teacher must have a creative mind, an ear to listen, and be a strong communicator. They inspire, motivate, encourage, and bestow on their students the accurate knowledge in the right manner. Teachers must adapt to their students’ learning styles, and are attentive to the reality that young people will learn at a different pace and speed to their peers. They laminate, sharpen, label, file, clean, and stress about standardized testing. They tie shoes, zip jackets, wash hands. Teachers plan, prepare, and deliver lessons. They direct traffic, attend meetings, and answer questions from parents. And sadly, educators serve as a guard of not only their physical classroom, but the digital one as well. But all the duties I’ve mentioned thus far make up a deficient list to say the least.