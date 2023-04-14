Elected and military officials, community leaders and other visitors from at least four countries, including the U.S., will make their way to Camden and Kershaw County next week to pay their respects to the “Camden 14” — 12 soldiers believed to be Patriot Continentals, and two men who fought on the British side — whose remains were exhumed during fall 2022 from the Battle of Camden site some eight miles north of the city.
The three-day event will include a procession through Columbia, parts of Richland and Kershaw counties and into Camden; a panel discussion with two of the “Bone Doctors” who examined the remains and two University of South Carolina (USC) archaeologists who participated in the project; a chance to interact with reenactors at a living history camp; a public concert and narrated demonstration by the U.S. Army Old Guard; a funeral cortège and outdoor funeral service; and the Camden Burials ceremony after which the soldiers’ remains will be reinterred into their former resting places at the battlefield.
S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust (SCBPT) CEO Doug Bostick, whose organization is sponsoring the Camden Burials events, said those slated to attend the burial ceremony include S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Congressmen James Clyburn and Ralph Norman. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, S.C. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Delaware Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael R. Berry, British Embassy Military Attaché Col. Alcuin Johnson, and military representatives from France and Germany.
S.C. Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Maj. Gen. (ret.) Todd McCaffrey is expected speak during the ceremony, as is McMaster.
Bostick said Maryland has just named a new adjutant general and that organizers have not heard back from their office. He also said the governors of Maryland and Delaware have been invited to attend.
The biggest response — which Bostick called “huge” — has been from the United Kingdom.
“Even on the media side; the BBC is sending a correspondent. Forces.net, a UK military site, is sending a camera person and reporter, and the British Embassy is sending its own communications officer,” Bostick said.
While the reinternment of the Camden 14 marks a significant milestone for those involved, it does not mark the end of the project started in September 2022. In addition to thousands of artifacts, data collected during the examination of the remains still needs to be analyzed, not to mention the completion of DNA analysis of the remains. Those results might not be known until at least later this year, if not sometime in 2024.
In addition to USC’s S.C. Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA), the SCBPT worked with experts from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, USC’s Department of Anthropology, Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site and others on the project. At least 40 people were involved, with some of them still working to analyze data today.
“These young men demonstrated their allegiance in an intense battle for liberty. They are truly America’s first veterans,” Bostick said. “We have a responsibility to honor their sacrifice by ensuring their remains are protected in perpetuity and their stories of bravery are shared.”
Based on preliminary field examinations, the team of experts believes that 12 of the individuals were Patriot Continentals, at least several of whom were teenagers based on analysis of their remains. They are believed to have been from either Delaware or Maryland, or a mix of the two. On the other side, one is likely a North Carolina loyalist, while the last is almost certainly — based on the way he was buried and artifacts found with his remains — a Fraser Highlander from Scotland with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
That has led to part of that “huge” response from the UK that Bostick mentioned.
“The British have soldiers stationed here in America, but they decided to send a seven-man contingent from the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, stationed just outside of Edinburgh,” said Bostick, who later learned that the British Embassy has also secured the services of a bagpiper for the battlefield honors ceremony.
The regiment is based in Penicuik, just outside Edinburgh and the seven members who are coming to Camden will serve as pall bearers for the Fraser Highlander.
He noted that when the mostly young men who engaged in battle in 1780, they did so out of love for their respective countries.
“That was despite the consequences that may befall them,” he said. “Our intent is to lay them to rest with the respect and honor they earned more than two centuries ago.”
It was an honor not bestowed on them in 1780.
Bostick, and the SCIAA’s Dr. Steve Smith and Jim Legg have all said that as the winning side in the battle, the British were left with the task of dealing with the dead. In most cases, especially with the losing Continentals, the British buried them in very shallow graves, often just around 6 inches deep, and often burying multiple bodies in the same graves. As the project moved from September through the fall and into winter, the Battle of Camden team found “pits” with multiple remains. Richland County Coroners Madeline Atwell and Bill Stevens — two of the “Bone Doctors” who exhumed and examined the remains, remember being startled at finding five sets of skeletons in one “pit.”
Furthermore, the British stripped their enemies’ bodies of items like buttons, weapons and other things they might find useful, while not doing as much of that with their own dead. That was how — along with where on the battle site they were buried — the team ascertained who were Continentals and who were British or Loyalists. The Fraser Highlander, in fact, was buried reverently, arms folded across the chest, buried deeper than Continentals and left with at least some of the items he used.
Of the 12 Continentals, Bostick said at least five were teenagers.
“I’ve been told that the complete report on the biological profiles won’t be available until (today),” Bostick said earlier this week; the C-I hopes to publish those finding on Tuesday.
Bostick was able to reveal that preliminary findings from the remains indicate a number of them died from lead balls. One soldier appears to have been shot in the skull, another in the chest, and a third near or in the spine. Yet another died of blunt force trauma, possibly from the butt of a musket.
As for having any better idea of who the Camden 14 were, DNA results won’t be available until this fall, at the earliest.
Meanwhile, it is time to pay respects to these young men from 242 and a half years ago.
Next week’s events will start on Thursday, as the Camden 14’s remains are escorted back to Camden from Columbia. The will first travel from the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Shakespeare Road in Columbia at 8:15 a.m., carried on Humvees, all the way to Camden Military Academy. The escort will then work its way back to Columbia, passing, in order, Jackson Elementary School, Camden Middle School, Camden Elementary School, Camden High School, the Montessori School of Camden, Lugoff Elementary School, Lugoff-Elgin Middle and High schools, Wateree Elementary School, Blaney Elementary School, and Stover Middle School.
From Elgin, the soldier’s remains will return to Columbia for a brief press conference at the S.C. State Capitol featuring members of the Kershaw County Legislative Delegation at approximately 12:15 p.m. Afterward, the heroes — Patriot and British alike — will be transported to Fort Jackson to be honored there, and then finally arrive at Historic Camden at 2:30 p.m.
At that point, the remains will lie in repose at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House where the public is invited to pay their respects starting Thursday evening at 6 p.m. through midnight Friday night.
During that time, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, the nearby Revolutionary War Visitor Center will host the panel discussion, titled “Rout & Slaughter Ensued,” featuring Atwell, Stevens, Smith and Legg.
The following morning, on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., reenactors will assemble at Historic Camden to not only honor the Camden 14, but interact with the public in a camp-style setting. That evening, the U.S. Army Old Guard will perform its concert and narrated demonstration. The soldier’s remains will continue to be in repose at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House for members of the public to pay their respects.
The three-day event somberly on Saturday, April 22 with a sequence of programs that will ultimately end at the Camden battlefield. A funeral cortège using horse-drawn caissons will leave Historic Camden for Bethesda Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to watch the cortège along Broad Street and then follow the procession to Bethesda Church on DeKalb Street.
The funeral service will be conducted outdoors beginning at 11 a.m.
During the service, the caissons will be transported to a point on Flat Rock Road. Following the service, the remains will be reloaded onto the Humvees from the day before and travel along Broad Street/U.S. 521 to meet up with the caissons, which will carry the remains along the final steps to the Battle of Camden site.
The Camden Burials ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and, again, is open to the public. Afterward, the coffined remains will be lowered into their new vaults. The actual burials are closed to the public.
Due to space limitations, while most of the events on the Camden Burials schedule are free, several require pre-registration for Thursday afternoon, Friday night, and Saturday afternoon. For Camden Burials events, visit www.scbattlegroundtrust.org/schedule and click on the “Panel Discussion,” “U.S. Army Concert and Old Guard Demonstration,” and “Burial Honors Ceremony” icons.
In addition, there is a dinner theater program written by former Camden mayor Tony Scully taking place Saturday evening at Bethesda Presbyterian Church that is open only to patrons who reportedly have paid $1,000 in donations toward funding the Camden Burials event.
According to the SCBPT’s website, in addition to the dinner theater program, patrons are also being provided reserved parking at the Historic Camden campus for events taking place there, reserved time to pay respects to the soldiers at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House, reserved attendance at the start of the funeral cortège, bus transportation to Bethesda Presbyterian Church and reserved seating for the funeral service there, bus transportation to and from the battlefield, reserved seating at the battlefield ceremony, and a commemorative book.
There are other events taking place next week in connection with the reinternment of the Camden 14, including a number at the Revolutionary War Visitor Center. On Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., the center will host “Tuesday Talks: The Battle of Camden.” On Wednesday, from noon to 1:30 p.m., there will be a Lunch & Learn on the 71st Highland Regiment in South Carolina. From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, the center will host the Historic Camden Foundation’s presentation of “Remembering the Old Maryland Line” with Owen Lourie. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a “Meet the Artist” opportunity with Dale Watson, of Charleston. For these events, visit https://simplyrevolutionary.com/events/ and click on “Register” for any of the programs.
In addition, the Camden Archives and Museum has an exhibit entitled “The Battles of Camden,” which displays artifacts from the Battle of Camden and the Battle of Hobkirk’s Hill, which took place 242 years on April 25, 1781.
Also, the National Steeplechase Museum on Knights Hill Road will have an exhibit opening Tuesday about the horses — from cavalry to transportation — used during the battle. Thursday through Saturday, Camden Art Shoppes at TenEleven Galleria will host art demonstrations, classes, and make-and-takes related to the colonial period.
Bostick hopes many people will line the streets for the procession and attend the various events, especially the funeral services at Bethesda Presbyterian and the Battle of Camden.
“We are seeing an enormous international response — not just only across our nation. It’s rewarding to see so many people anxious to see them honored with full military honors,” Bostick said.