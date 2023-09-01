Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(Kellytown Stadium is located at 216 Clyde Rd. in Hartsville)
Tickets: Tickets may be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/SC1002 for $7 (with an additional processing fee), or can be purchased with cash at the gate for $10.
Records: CHS: 2-0; HHS: 2-0
Series record: CHS leads, 46-44-2
Last meeting: HHS, 36-29, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Kool 102.7 FM and kool1027 app beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.
Great American Rivalry Series: The Camden at Hartsville game is part of the Great American Rivalry Series. The winning team will take home the Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy, presented by the Marines. The game’s Most Valuable Player will be recognized after the game as part of the Series. A college scholarship will be awarded to the senior Scholar Athlete on each team with the highest academic standing.
Follow the Great American Rivalry Series on ScoreStream, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay updated on this season’s games. Previews and past results will be posted throughout the season with details of the teams and the history of the rivalries, and after the game. Fans can relive the excitement with photos and game recaps at https://greatamericanrivalry.com/
The Skinny: Tonight’s game --- the 93rd in the series --- is the continuation of what is believed to be the oldest ongoing high school football rivalry in South Carolina. The series between the two sides began with a 31-0 Camden victory in 1922 … The Bulldogs are tied for 166th in the nation with 699 victories in the history of the school’s football program … Camden enters this game ranked fourth in the state class AAA ranks while the Red Foxes are ranked fourth in 4A play.