The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:
Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Lugoff man on June 7 on several charges related to breaking into motor vehicles. According to reports encompassing locations on U.S. 1 South, Leslie Branham Road, and Rabon Circle, deputies were alerted that a white male wearing red shorts and sporting a marijuana leaf tattoo had entered two vehicles — one in a lot on U.S. 1 South and the other at a Leslie Branham residence. As deputies arrived in the area, another call went out that a man fitting the suspect’s description was in someone’s yard on Rabon Circle claiming he had been shot at and was being pursued. Deputies found the man there and detained him. The man reportedly waived his Miranda rights, and reportedly admitted to having attempted to take book bags from the Leslie Branham Road residence, although he claimed they were his. The victims in that case stated that was not the case, and that they had heard a noise inside their residence, found him in the process of stealing the backpacks and confronted him, taking pictures and video. The victims managed to take the bags back from him and called for deputies. In all, deputies charged the man with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles; and one count each of second-degree burglary, and assault and battery for allegedly swinging a pair of shoes at one of the victims when they confronted him. As of midday Wednesday, the man was still being held on more than $36,000 total bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center.
Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Chapin woman on June 8 after tracking a vehicle reported stolen by the Columbia Police Department to an address on Koon Road in Lugoff. Deputies went to the location and found the 2022 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked at the back of the residence. A man at the home said he did not know anything about the truck but, at the deputies’ request, had the woman come out to speak with them. After having dispatchers run her name and birthdate, deputies learned the woman was wanted by the Cayce Police Department for drug offenses and was detained. After being read her Miranda warnings, the woman reportedly said that a man picked her and another woman up in the truck from a Columbia hotel and brought them to the Koon Road address. She also reportedly stated that she suspected the truck was stolen. Neither she nor the man living on Koon Road knew where the other man and woman were at the time. Deputies then arrested the woman for possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more and took her to jail. As of Wednesday afternoon, she was listed at the Kershaw County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.
Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of a man who was allegedly involved in a two-car collision on Sessions Road on June 9. According to a report, prior to deputies arriving on the scene, dispatchers relayed that the driver of the offending vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Kershaw County Fire Service personnel obtained a description of the offender while assisting people in the other vehicle involved in the collision. They said the man was a Black man wearing a button-up shirt and black shorts. Deputies canvassed the area for several hours in an effort to locate the man, but could not find him. During their search, dispatchers said they received a 911 call from a man who sounded heavily intoxicated claiming that his white 2006 Ford F-150 had been stolen — the exact vehicle involved in the collision. Dispatchers then tried calling the man back in an effort to find out where he was, and the deputies were able to hear it ringing. They located the phone — but not the man — outside of a Silicate Way residence. Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said investigators believe the man was picked up by someone else after calling dispatchers.
A woman living on Lockhart Road near the town of Kershaw called dispatchers on June 4 to report she was chasing after two individuals who had entered a workshop behind her house. Dispatchers told responding deputies she had returned to her home after losing sight of them in some woods. The woman told deputies that she was making coffee that morning when she heard motion sensors go off in the shop, looked out her window and saw two “skinny white males” in white T-shirts attempting to steal her property. She said she went outside to confront them with a shotgun, and they took off running into some woods. She said her two dogs chased after them while she got into her truck in an attempt to intercept them at Etters Lane, but returned home after finding her dogs because she was unable to find the suspects. Although the thwarted thieves didn’t end up taking anything, the woman showed deputies how a tire rim was moved across the shop and a weed trimmer that had been stored inside was laying on the ground beside the shop. Deputies went to several locations in an effort to locate the suspects, but did not locate them at the time.
A deputy arrested a 20-year-old Columbia man around 12:45 a.m. June 7 after spotting the man’s silver Hyundai sedan traveling with a defective passenger side headlight on U.S. 1 South near Boulware Road. During the traffic stop, the deputy reported, the man made several comments to the effect of “I know I’m going to jail.” He ended up being right because while checking a backpack in the car, the deputy located a .40 caliber gun that had been reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department as being stolen. The man was also in possession of about 21 grams of marijuana. In addition, the Columbia Police Department had the man as wanted for aggravated assault. The deputy took the man to jail where he was later served warrants for possession of a stolen handgun and unlawful carrying of a pistol. A judge released the man the following day on a total $27,000 bond. Richland County records show he was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is still listed as being detained.
Deputies filed 11 reports regarding motor vehicles break-ins on June 10 in the Elgin area, involving vehicles on Lucerne Drive and Weatherfield drives, and Aubrey and Kathwood Lanes, all part of a small subdivision off Bowen Street not far from Cherokee Boulevard. Although most of the victims reported nothing appeared to have been stolen from their vehicles, among the item that were missing were a gym bag with clothing; a bag of quarters; a work bag with wallet, work phone and keys; and a handgun, pair of keys and at least one credit that was reportedly used in Columbia. One victim’s security system captured footage of a tall, slender individual in dark jeans and a gray hoodie, with the hoodie over the suspect’s head, and a black glove on one hand and nothing covering the other. Several other victims’ security systems picked up the same suspect, but one also showed a second individual with the first, leading investigators to believe at least two suspects were involved in the break-ins.
Firefighters asked for a deputy to respond to a Fort Jackson Road, Elgin-area property on June 6 due to a camper that had burned down under suspicious circumstances. They informed the deputy that they could not determine a cause of the fire since there neither water nor power running to the camper. The land owner told the deputy they had allowed a couple, whose full names she said she did not know, to place the camper there to stay for a little while. She said she later found out they were wanted in another state and told them they had to leave. They did, but left the camper behind, she said. On June 6, she went to get some gas for her lawnmower and that when she returned, she found the camper was on fire.
A county man reported on June 8 that a female co-worker, with whom he formerly had a relationship, assaulted him at his home after becoming angry that another woman was at his residence. A responding deputy reported the man had sustained some minor injuries to one side of his face, a hand and a knee, but declined medical attention.
A contractor working at a Bishopville Highway property reported on June 10 that he saw a “skinny white male” get out of a four-door faded gold car and grab tools from the back of his work truck. He said that by the time he got out of the yard, the man had taken off. The suspect got away with more than $3,000 worth of tools.
On June 7, a woman alleged that, two days earlier, on June 5, a man driving a silver truck passed her as she was traveling on Springvale Road near Bob-O-Link Road and shot at her. She claimed the same man had done the same thing on Longtown Road several months ago.
After receiving reports of at least one gunshot being heard around Truesdale Street near Camden on June 8, deputies determined that a woman had fired a shot to scare off a dog that was attacking her dogs.
A woman living on Barfield Street in the Camden area reported on June 8 that her security system caught a skinny white male walking into her backyard and stealing set of rims.
Sometime between June 6 and 9, someone stole a green 2015 Honda ATV from a U.S. 1 North, Bethune residence.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, larceny, malicious injury to property, marijuana possession, no driver’s license, property damage to obtain non-ferrous metal, runaway, scam, stalking, suspicious activity, theft of a controlled substance, trespassing, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful use of telephone, and use of 911 unlawfully.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.