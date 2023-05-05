First-year head coaches are not supposed to have it so good.
When Abby Baytes took over the reins to the Camden High boys’ tennis team prior to the start of this season, she knew that she was getting a group of veteran players who were coming off an appearance in last spring’s AAA Lower State championship match only to lose to eventual state champion Oceanside Collegiate.
On a blustery Wednesday afternoon at the Roger Smoak Tennis Courts, the Bulldogs made up for last year’s disappointment by blitzing visiting Philip Simmons, 5-1, for the AAA Lower State title to advance to Saturday’s AAA state championship match against Upper State titlist D.W. Daniel High School.
The state title pairing will be contested at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence and is slated for a 1 p.m. start, weather permitting. (See accompanying box for match information.)
In knocking off a Philip Simons program which won the past three AA state titles, Camden punched its ticket into the AAA championship pairing for the first time since the Roger Smoak-coached 2010 squad dropped a 4-2 decision to Chapin. A win over the Lions on Saturday would be the second for the Bulldogs who won it all in 1991, a team also coached by Smoak and the state’s winningest high school tennis coach at the time of his retirement.
For Baytes, a Camden High alum, this is pretty heady stuff.
“It’s unbelievable,” Baytes said while being interviewed with her team holding a 5-0 lead with the second doubles match still being contested. “Just joining this team, I knew they would do great things. I can’t take the credit because it’s completely on them.
“I’ve seen them work all season long for this and it has showed. It’s paid off for them. They deserve it.”
In winning for the 15th time in 17 matches — — with the only blemishes coming against 5A entries River Bluff and Spartanburg ---, the Bulldogs followed up playoff wins over Beaufort (4-2) and Waccamaw (5-1) in rounds two and three by, possibly, saving their best for last in Wednesday’s highly anticipated showdown with the Iron Horses.
One-by-one, Camden’s singles’ players left the court smiling and with straight-set victories. The last of the five players remaining, well after the others had won their pairings, was first singles player David Pope who outlasted Zade Hyatt, 6-2, 7-5, to complete the sweep of singles action.
Camden’s Slade Funderburk made quick time of Keith Lemcke at second singles, winning by identical 6-21 scores. At number three, Hank Greenway upended Henry Broad, 6-3, 6-1, which were the same scores which teammate Alex Hinton took down Philip Simmons’ Matthew Esse at fourth singles. At number five, the Dogs’ Wilson Nash handed Ben Shannon a 6-0, 6-3 setback.
The visitors from Daniel Island averted the shutout with Ryan Kriza and Parker Owen outlasting Camden’s second doubles tandem of Brett Elliott and James Burns in a 6-3, 6-6 (10-8), 10-8 marathon.
Baytes said with a trip to the state championship on the line and facing a championship-caliber program like the Iron Horses, she and her team overcame any pre-match jitters they may have had by putting on a dominating display of tennis.
“Of course there were nerves coming in,” she said with a smile. “We had done our research on them and made some predictions, but you never want to come into a match too confident. We came out strong and were powerful from the very first ball that went in the air.
“They overcome adversity. They just keep facing challenges and they keep flowing through them.”
Saturday will be the first time in 13 years in which a Camden tennis team has played for a AAA state crown. They will, however, be returning to familiar ground as the Dogs won the preseason Florence Tennis Tournament championship with a 3-0 run in early March.
Not knowing, at the time, who her team would be facing on Saturday, Baytes said the Bulldogs would have a better grasp of things and would dive into doing research on Daniel beginning Thursday.
“We don’t know who we are playing, yet, obviously,” she said. “Once we do that, we’ll gauge where we’re at, but they haven’t let me down so far. We’re going in with high hopes.”
Saying that her players have set “going all the way” as their single goal since the start of preseason practice, Baytes said she is heading up a confident group which is playing their best tennis of the season at the perfect time. While that is something which she and her squad can control, she said the one thing which they have no say over is the weather. By late week, the weather forecast called for rain on Saturday. Should the courts be unplayable, the South Carolina High School League may be forced to push the four state title matches back to early next week.
“Right now, it looks like the biggest concern for us is the rain,” Baytes said with a laugh. “Other than that, we don’t have a lot of experience playing Upper State teams. We don’t know very much about those teams and that is about the only disadvantage we may have.
“We’ve had a long week and (Saturday) will be our third match this week, but we’re nice and rested to take on that challenge. I just have so much faith in them.”
While her players have been winners on the court, Baytes is even more proud of the way her young men handle themselves on and off the playing surface.
“We played Waccamaw (on Monday) and after the match,” Baytes said, “their coach texted me and said that this (the CHS) group of guys is just the most Southern gentlemen group that she’s come across. I think that speaks volumes of who they are.”