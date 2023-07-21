In May, the S.C. General Assembly passed legislation, later signed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, updating the definition of “tobacco products” to include not only cigarettes and other products that use or contain tobacco, but electronic smoking devices, such as e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, vape pens, e-hookahs, e-liquids, and other items that may or may not contain nicotine.
The change means that retailers — even those that already have cigarette stamps or other tobacco products accounts with the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) — are required to notify the department by Aug. 14 if they sell such products.
Retailers are being urged to use MyDORWAY, the SCDOR’s free online tax portal.
During the last week or so, SCDOR sent out notice of the new requirement to all retailers in the state. Those with MyDORWAY accounts received the notice electronically, while others who do not have online accounts, or opted out of receiving notifications electronically, were mailed a paper copy.
Business can notify SCDOR that they sell these products by:
• Use a MyDORWAY account, log in and select the “More” tab. ON the next screen, click “Notification of Tobacco Sales.”
• Without a MyDORWAY account, visit http://dor.sc.gov/notify-tobacco, or click “Notification of Tobacco Sales,” located in the “Respond to the SCDOR” panel on the MyDORWAY homepage at http://MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov. Enter the Letter ID and FEIN or SSN listed on the notice.
• After validating their identity, click the “Check if Location Sells Tobacco” checkbox for each location that sells tobacco products, and leave it unchecked for all locations that don’t. When completed, click “Submit.”
The SCDOR said that retailers selling tobacco products, as now defined, who don’t notify the department by Aug. 14 may be subject to vines and violations.