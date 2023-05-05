It takes a big effort to eclipse a no-hitter. Well, this one was huge.
Taking the mound for the first time since firing a five-inning “no no” at Irmo six nights earlier, Jake Morris was even more impressive on Wednesday in spite of surrendering a bunt single in the fourth.
All Morris, Lugoff-Elgin’s sophomore lefty would do on this night was to fan 17 Hartsville batters while helping the host Demons advance into tonight’s 4A Lower State Bracket 1 third round game with a 3-0 win at Optimist Field.
The Demons won their second straight postseason game and will host South Florence, which downed Greer, 12-5, tonight in a 7 p.m. start. The winner of the L-E vs. SF game will host next Wednesday’s fourth round contest with the loser having to play a Monday elimination contest.
On a night in which the L-E offense sputtered against a trio of Red Fox pitchers, the hosts’ bats did not need to be on fire. The 6-foot-5 Morris was taking care of that end of the equation on the slab.
“He’s been a guy for us all year,” said third-year L-E head coach Frankie Ward when asked about Morris, who improved to 7-0 on the season. “He’s just a sophomore, but he doesn’t act like one; he acts like an upperclassman.”
Case in point, said Ward, was when he went to visit Morris with two outs in the top of the seventh after Morris had issued two walks.
“It’s funny,” Ward said of Morris, who has struck out 28 batters in his last 12 innings of work, “when I went out to the mound, Jake said, ‘How many pitches do I have.’ I said ‘107.’ And he said, ‘Let me finish it, coach.’
“For a guy to be a competitor like he is, he pitched a heck of a game. He didn’t labor a lot tonight. That’s another reason why I was going to let him finish it.”
In his 112-pitch effort, the Clemson commit struck out the first five batters he faced — — all going down swinging — — and nine of the first 10 HHS batters who stepped inside the box. Morris’ bid for a second consecutive no-hitter was dashed when Dawson McKinney laid down a one-out, fourth inning bunt which rolled into no-man’s land between the mound and first base. McKinney would steal second, but remained there after Morris induced a fly ball to Alex Carraway in left field before getting a grounder to first baseman Jay Bowling who flipped to Morris, covering the bag, for the third out.
It was not until the top of seventh that the visitors would place a runner on second, again, as Morris went strikeout, walk, strikeout walk which brought Ward from the dugout for a brief visit. Morris finished what he started by getting Jaden Atkinson to look at a third strike fastball to put the topper on his gem.
In his early season starts, Morris was pitching as if he had a “governor” on his fastball. On Wednesday, he was throwing fast and free with a fastball which has picked up more velocity as the spring has progressed. Ward said that speaks to the intelligence which his lefty has as to knowing how much exertion both his arm and body can withstand.
“It has,” Ward said when asked if Morris is throwing harder and better. “That’s a credit to him and what he does to prepare himself to pitch. He’s an extremely hard worker in the weight room. He knows what he has to do every day to prepare to pitch.
“He stays his course. He knows his routine and his routine is working. Every time that he’s gone out there, he’s gaining confidence. We like where he’s at, we like that he’s on our team and we like that he has two more years here.”
With his team’s second starter out with an injury, HHS head coach Tony Gainey gave Ace Gibson the ball against the Demons. The righty used a line drive double play to get out unscathed in the first and worked a 1-2-3 second before running into trouble in the third.
Logan Crain led off the home half of the third by beating out an infield single. After Crain swiped second, Turner Goff advanced him to third with a sacrifice bunt before Watson Harvley’s hot-shot grounder to first could not be fielded cleanly as Crain came home with what proved to be the game-winning run.
Harvley, who motored to second on the two-base error, scored when Bowling crushed a double to left center for the 2-0 lead.
L-E looked to be ready to bring the hammer down on Red Fox reliever Brandon Harrison, who came on to start the fifth. Cobe Evans greeted Harrison with a double to the fence in left center. Evans then stole third and scored easily on Bowling’s second run-producing hit of the game; this, a single to left center to pad the lead to 3-0.
The Demons were unable to do any more damage as Luke Holloman came on for Harrison and got a fly out to left to end the threat and the inning.
Bowling’s three-hit, two-RBI night, along with a pair of hit from Crain, paced an L-E offense which scored three runs on eight hits against a trio of Hartsville pitchers.
“I thought we had a couple opportunities to break it open. We didn’t do a very good job of getting bunts down and we left guys on base early,” Ward said. “As we go through this thing (the playoffs), we have to do a better job of manufacturing runs. When we get guys on third base with one out, we have to drive them in. That’s something that we’re going to talk about (Thursday) and work on in practice. It’s something we need to get better at doing.”
Tonight, South Florence is expected to send lefty ace Aydin Palmer, who has a 17-strikeout game of his own this season, to the mound. Who will oppose him for the Demons is something which Ward and his staff were going to discuss on Thursday.
“We try and tell these guys to stay in the moment,” Ward said. “We aren’t sure who we’re going to pitch, yet. We have some depth on the mound so we feel like we’re in a good spot.”