Although it will still fluctuate with natural gas prices, the city of Camden’s fuel adjustment surcharge will be set at $0.015, or 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh), if Camden City Council passes second and final reading of the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The budget also includes a 5% electric rate increase The fiscal year begins Saturday.
The city originally set the surcharge at 5 cents per kwh and announced a nearly 11% base rate increase approximately a year ago, bringing a large number of electric customers — from inside and outside the city limits — to city hall to protest the increases. The city held off on the rate increase until February, the same month that it also reduced the surcharge to the 1.5 cents per kwh level. It would still fluctuate, but be capped to go no higher than the original 5 cent rate.
The new budget would extend the 1.5-cent level into the new budget year.
If the budget passes tonight, the following other changes to the utility fund will become effective on all bills dated Sept. 1, but apply to all usage “from July 2023,” said the following information was sent to all city utility customers:
• The addition of a monthly $3 meter fee to fund the replacement of approximately 16,400 outdated electric and water meters.
• A $6.50 per month increase for per 1,000 kilowatt hours (kwh) of electric usage (the 5% electric rate increase).
• Increases of $0.37 per 750 gallons of water usage for in-city customers and $0.47 per 750 gallons for out-of-city customers.
• Increases of $0.65 per 750 gallons of sewage for in-city customers and $1.30 per 750 gallons of gallons for out-of-city customers.
The utility fund’s portion of the budget is $39 million.
Also related to finances, council will consider a resolution authorizing financial policies for the funding of community projects, programs and services. The resolution would limit annual funding for such projects to not exceed 2.5 mils’ worth of existing millage. These funds are provided to public agencies and nonprofit community organizations for “one-time community, social, environmental, cultural or recreational needs (that) serve a lawful public purpose. Requests must be made by March of the previous fiscal year and, if selected, must then request the actual funds by April 15 of the new fiscal year.
In other words, if a program submitted a request by March 31 of this year (2023), and it is selected for funding in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, it would have to request the actual funds by April 2024.
In other business today, council will:
• consider second/final reading of an ordinance authorizing the distribution of the city’s Local Option Sales Tax revenue;
• consider second/final reading of an ordinance selling 1523 Bradley Road, 1710 and 1716 Campbell St., 609 and 814 Chesnut St., 1304 Highland Ave., 1115 Smyrl Circle, and 1710 and 1719 Wylie St.; and
• hear a presentation from City Manager Jon Rorie pavement and asset management.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.