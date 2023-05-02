Elgin Town Council will meet today at 6 p.m. at Elgin Town Hall.
First, council will consider April business license applications from D&JS Skeeter Treater d/b/a Mosquito Marys, Jean’s Hair Place (new owner), and Lightspeed Construction Group, a fiber optic cable installer.
There are no April charity permit requests or complaints for council to consider.
Under old business, there will be updates on the Elgin Community Center and LawTrak reports. There will also be second/final readings of ordinances dealing with the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s local revenue collection services, and second/final reading of an ordinance regarding the November 2023 election.
In addition, council will take up first reading of a new food truck/vendor ordinance, and first reading of an amendment to the ordinance that codifies the town council’s rules of procedures.
Under new business, Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders will provide an update on his department. Council will also take up first reading of the town’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Today’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed live via the town’s Facebook page.