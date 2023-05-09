Matthew (Matt) Littlejohn is the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the MUSC Health Midlands Division. His appointment became effective May 1. The Midlands Division encompasses MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center in Camden, MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast, MUSC Health Fairfield Emergency and Imaging, and all associated medical practices and affiliates.
Littlejohn comes to MUSC Health from Community Health Systems in North Carolina where he served as Network CEO. That system includes Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center and an extensive outpatient network.
“It is an honor to come back to the community that helped mold me into the leader I am today,” Littlejohn said in a press release. “Serving as CEO, I’m excited to lead our care team members in providing excellent healthcare and offering a space where our patients feel valued and rely on us for all their health needs.
A native of Columbia, Littlejohn brings with him a strong record of operational success, excellent relational skills and a passion for building highly effective care teams in community hospital settings. He has been credited with impressive programmatic and volume growth in his previous market.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Matt to the MUSC Health family. We are excited about the leadership and passion he will bring to our Midlands Division as we continue to improve health and maximize quality of life through education, research and patient care,” MUSC Health CEO and Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Patrick J. Cawley.
MUSC Health Chief System Development and Affiliations Officer Matthews Severance added, “This is an exciting announcement for the Midlands Division and the entire MUSC Health system. Matt is an excellent fit for this role, and we are thrilled to have him leading the team.”
Littlejohn attended the University of South Carolina as an undergraduate and received a master’s degree in Health Administration from MUSC. He began his career at Roper St. Francis in Charleston before serving the Bon Secours ministry in Greenville and prior to joining Community Health Systems.