Marlboro County closed out a perfect 10-game Region 6-AAA softball season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Camden in the conference finale played Friday night in Bennettsville.
The loss gave the Lady Bulldogs a final 6-4 mark in 6-AAA play meaning Lynn Looney’s troops will be on the road when the AAA Lower State tournament begins on Wednesday, May 3.
Before traveling to Marlboro County on Friday, Camden closed its regular season home slate with a 12-2, five inning win over McBee in a Senior Night game played last Wednesday on Marcus Warren Field,
Fittingly, CHS seniors Joy Back, Rylee Barngrover and Aaliyah Haney led the attack for Camden. Back went 2-for-3 while scoring two runs. Barngrover drove in a pair of runs while going 2- for-3 while Haney had the biggest night of the honorees, going went 3-for-4 with two RBI while crossing the plate three times.
Camden started out strong in this one, scoring four runs in the first inning to help pave the way to the 10-run win.
In addition to the seniors, who were celebrated before the game, Madison Stokes, Haydin Williams and Alyssa Faulkenberry had hits for the Dogs, with Williams going 2-for-3. Stokes picked up the pitching win for Camden, scattering five hits in five innings of work with a strike out while not issuing a walk.