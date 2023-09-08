Led by the 1-2 punch along the net from Addie Bittner and Mary Norwood, the North Central volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Cheraw on Tuesday.
The Lady Knights improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-AA play with the 25-3, 25-12 and 25-6 victory.
Bittner, a junior hitter, led the way with 14 kills while Norwood added a dozen. Bittner also served up four aces to go along with a block.
Aubrey Taylor triggered the NC offense with 19 assists and served a match-best six aces while Kelsie Bowers dealt 13 assists and a trio of digs.