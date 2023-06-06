Due to publication deadlines for the C-I‘s May 26 graduation section, some of the published information was tentative. According to Camden High School (CHS), a change in grade led to adding one name to the list of Distinguished Honors graduates.
Here, then, is the list of CHS Distinguished Honors graduates, republished as a result of that change:
Joy Lynn Back
Barnes, Ashleigh Rylee
Liliana Katherine Battiata
Jalen Daniel Bell
Amariya LaShea Benson
Mary Ashton Blanks
James Moultrie Burns
Alexandra Kate Cassidy
Mary Charlton Chandler
Grayson Allana Clyburn
Elizabeth Anne Conder
Kensey Marie Davidson
Shania Denae Demeary
Autumn Jo Edwards
James Brett Elliott
Trinity Carlene Faulk
Chloe Alexis Gardner
Fallon Greiraven Garens
Henry Davis Green
Caroline Rebecca Green
Aaliyah Noelle Haney
Jacob Marvin Harris
Julia Madison Haunert
Lydia Hope Hendrix
John Alexander Hinton
Shaleda Tavionna Holloman
Avery Suzanne Irick
Vivian Blanche Kinard
Taylor Jane Kingsley
Caroline Elaine Kornegay
Makynzie Jolene Mathis
James Wingo McKittrick
Jasir Jovante Miller
Gracelynn Nichole Mixon
Eayden Olivia Mortensen
Carrie Elizabeth Orren
Marissa Alexandria Patel
Andrew Christopher Redick
Ashley Marbella Rivera
Logan Skylar Rozelle
Giselle Melissa Rubio
Violet Katherine Sandberg
Bayne Thompson Simmons
Elizabeth Mae Smoak
Adam Gabriel Solis
Sheryl Valentina Sweet
Griffin Cole Thomas
Margaret Briggs Thompkins
Abbygail Christian VanDyck
Makenzie Renee Watkins
Kassidy Maryanne Watts
Sydney Watts
Elizabeth Roberts West
Khylil Dijon Eddie Willis
Devon Michael Yannayon
Greer Christley Younghans