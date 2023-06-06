Due to publication deadlines for the C-I‘s May 26 graduation section, some of the published information was tentative. According to Camden High School (CHS), a change in grade led to adding one name to the list of Distinguished Honors graduates.

Here, then, is the list of CHS Distinguished Honors graduates, republished as a result of that change:

Joy Lynn Back

Barnes, Ashleigh Rylee

Liliana Katherine Battiata

Jalen Daniel Bell

Amariya LaShea Benson

Mary Ashton Blanks

James Moultrie Burns

Alexandra Kate Cassidy

Mary Charlton Chandler

Grayson Allana Clyburn

Elizabeth Anne Conder

Kensey Marie Davidson

Shania Denae Demeary

Autumn Jo Edwards

James Brett Elliott

Trinity Carlene Faulk

Chloe Alexis Gardner

Fallon Greiraven Garens

Henry Davis Green

Caroline Rebecca Green

Aaliyah Noelle Haney

Jacob Marvin Harris

Julia Madison Haunert

Lydia Hope Hendrix

John Alexander Hinton

Shaleda Tavionna Holloman

Avery Suzanne Irick

Vivian Blanche Kinard

Taylor Jane Kingsley

Caroline Elaine Kornegay

Makynzie Jolene Mathis

James Wingo McKittrick

Jasir Jovante Miller

Gracelynn Nichole Mixon

Eayden Olivia Mortensen

Carrie Elizabeth Orren

Marissa Alexandria Patel

Andrew Christopher Redick

Ashley Marbella Rivera

Logan Skylar Rozelle

Giselle Melissa Rubio

Violet Katherine Sandberg

Bayne Thompson Simmons

Elizabeth Mae Smoak

Adam Gabriel Solis

Sheryl Valentina Sweet

Griffin Cole Thomas

Margaret Briggs Thompkins

Abbygail Christian VanDyck

Makenzie Renee Watkins

Kassidy Maryanne Watts

Sydney Watts

Elizabeth Roberts West

Khylil Dijon Eddie Willis

Devon Michael Yannayon

Greer Christley Younghans