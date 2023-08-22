Christian Harrell

L-E tailback Christian Harrell scored on an eight-yard run in the second quarter of Friday’s loss to River Bluff.

 Tom Didato/C-I

It was hardly a winning formula for Lugoff-Elgin.

Starting a freshman quarterback behind a banged-up offensive line, going against an experienced 5A squad and falling into a 21-0 hole added up to a 47-13 L-E loss in Friday’s season opener in Lexington County.