It was hardly a winning formula for Lugoff-Elgin.
Starting a freshman quarterback behind a banged-up offensive line, going against an experienced 5A squad and falling into a 21-0 hole added up to a 47-13 L-E loss in Friday’s season opener in Lexington County.
The Demons sent Aiden Fitzgerald behind center for his high school debut. The early deficit led to the visitors’ offensive game plan being altered as the passing game became more of a focal point.
Fitzgerald was asked to go up top 25 times. He completed 14 of those tosses for 93 yards including an eight-yard scoring hookup with Zion Tucker which chopped a 21-0 deficit to 21-13 late in the first half.
The Gators’ quick start put Matt Campbell’s offense in a spot which they hoped not to be in with a first-time quarterback behind center.
“Our original game plan was not to put a heavy burden on him with it being his first true varsity game,” Campbell said of Fitzgerald. “With our getting in a hole, it obviously changed things. We had to throw it a little bit more. At times, Aiden threw it really well for us, when we protected him.
‘We knew going into the game that we had a couple (linemen) that were dinged up and that we weren’t going to have them the whole time. There were times when we weren’t really at full power as we would like to be on the offensive line. When we had those guys in there, I thought we were efficient and operated well. We were just too inconsistent when they weren’t in there.”
The Gators jumped to a quick 14-0 lead after one quarter thanks to a four-yard scoring run from Hayden Myers followed by one of 36 yards from wide out Stephen Collier.
A two-yard Darius Caine scoring plunge opened the second stanza as the hosts had grabbed a 21-0 lead.
L-E’s first score came when its defense recovered a fumble deep in Gator territory. It took one snap for the Demon offense to capitalize on the miscue with senior tailback Christian Harrell scoring on an eight-yard carry. Eli Branham followed with the PAT kick as the guests closed the gap to 21-7.
The Demons strung together an impressive, 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive following their defense forcing a Gator punt.
A 22-yard Fitzgerald-to-Tucker completion set the ball at the RB 32. A pass interference call against RB brought the ball to the 15. three plays later, Fitzgerald found Tucker, again, this time from eight yards out for the touchdown which made it 21-13.
The Gators tacked on three points in the closing minutes of the first half thanks to a 32-yard field goal from Tripp Bryant.
River Bluff would put this game out of reach with a pair of third quarter touchdown runs from Toriaun Leaphart and Trace Nettles to carry a 37-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Gators finished the night rushing for 298 yards and passing for another 274. L-E ran for 37 yards on 25 carries to go along with Fitzgerald’s 95 yards in the air.
Campbell said he was impressed from what saw from the Gators.
“I knew going into it that they were a good football team,” he said of River Bluff. “I knew they were going to be sound and disciplined on defense and they were. They just went out on defense and played well. Our lack of consistency and execution on offense hurt us there, but they are a very good football team.
“Defensively, I thought that we were in places to make plays. I don’t think that we tackled well.”
Campbell, whose team travels to meet Camden on Friday, said getting under the lights for the first time at River Bluff should have helped some of his young players settle into their new surroundings.
“I think it’s huge,” he said. “We talked about it, going into the game, about how many starters we had this year who were jayvee players last year. Just to get them in that game ... there’s a change of speed and a change of talent. Hopefully, it opened their eyes and they realized what it is going to take to play at the varsity level.”