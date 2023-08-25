A lone, small “Betsy Ross” American flag sits in front of one 12 headstones marking the final resting places of 12 of the “Camden 14” in the Presbyterian section of Quaker Cemetery on Meeting Street in Camden. The U.S. Army reinterred the 12 Continental soldiers on Aug. 13, three days shy of 243 years after they died in the Battle of Camden in a “private” ceremony local officials said they knew nothing about and to which they were not invited. Many are not only criticizing the decision to keep officials and citizens in the dark, but the decision not to bury them at the Camden battlefield as originally intended.