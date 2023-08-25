A firestorm of questions, allegations and recriminations flared up during the last two weeks following the somewhat “private” reinternment of 12 of the so-called Camden 14 — the soldiers exhumed from the Battle of Camden site in fall 2022 for study — in a portion of Quaker Cemetery on Aug. 13.
As the Chronicle-Independent reported in its April 21 and April 25 editions, and remarked on in an editorial at the time, it has been known since then that the remains of those soldiers were not going to be and, indeed, were not re-buried at the battlefield during what was called the “Camden Burials” event that weekend. With that revelation, the C-I was told — and reported — that the remains would be reinterred at the battlefield at a later date following the creation of a new national cemetery on the battlefield grounds.
Apparently, even that was not to be.
Instead, those familiar with what happened during the last four months, and even before that, say that the U.S. Army — which has statutory ownership of all unclaimed/unidentified military remains going back to the Revolutionary War — not only claimed ownership of the 12 Continentals among the Camden 14, but made the decision as to where they would be reinterred. It was, reportedly, a choice between Quaker in Camden and Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Richland County.
The decision to have them buried in the Presbyterian section of Quaker Cemetery at the T-intersection of Church and Meeting streets, was reportedly made at the last minute. The Army, several people said, wanted the reinternment to be private — “secret” was a word some people used.
So much of a secret that Kershaw County Council Chairwoman Katie Guinn said the U.S. Army never contacted her or any member of council or any member of county staff of the plans at all. Guinn said she only found out because other people told her. Guinn said she is especially upset because the county has not only committed funds toward the upkeep of the battlefield, but provided funds for the Camden Burials event.
Despite the Army’s reported desire for privacy, certain people did attend the Aug. 13 reinternment at Quaker. Learning about the activity on Meeting Street around 2 p.m. that day, the C-I went to the scene to observe, but did not intrude. It appeared that around 40 people were on hand, a good number near the graves with white plastic chairs under a small white tent; others stood along the outside of that portion of the cemetery’s brick walls.
Critics have claimed that those “officially” in attendance included people members of the S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust (SCBPT). Others said SCBPT board members and members of Historic Camden Foundation’s board of directors also attended. Historic Camden owns a large portion battle site on Flat Rock Road, some eight miles north of the city. The two major points of contention are that the remains were not reinterred at the battle site from which they were exhumed, and that the public — including elected officials and veterans — were not invited to pay their respects on Aug. 13.
In response, SCBPT and Historic Camden representatives said it was the U.S. Army who made not only the decision to have the remains interred at Quaker, but paid for that internment, insisted that it be private … and told them who could attend that private event.
Heated criticismGuinn’s criticisms began the day before the reinternment at Quaker via a Facebook post that she updated several times with additional information and documents. She informed those reading her post that while the “entire community” had been led to believe the soldiers would be buried at the battlefield, that was not going to be the case. She also said that she knew nothing about the Aug. 13 internment at Quaker until a day or so before it took place.
“I am disappointed that the people of Kershaw County were left in the dark on this one,” Guinn wrote in the post. “Thousands of your tax dollars have gone to fund and continue to fund many of the participating organizations.”
Guinn also said that, as a veteran, she was personally disappointed that “no one from these organizations thought it necessary to include County Council, (which) currently has five members (who) served in the military. All veterans should have the opportunity to pay respects to our brothers in arms as they enter their final resting place.”
In her first update to the post, Guinn informed readers that the Army was responsible for the reinternment at Quaker. She said Historic Camden originally voted to take the necessary steps to make the burial site at the battlefield, but that the decision was taken away from them by the Army.
“I am glad the soldiers will stay in Kershaw County where they fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Guinn wrote.
In her second update, Guinn said she was driving down South Broad Street when she saw a white tent and “approximately 40 vehicles” at Quaker Cemetery. She counted 47 people on hand, not including the staff of a local funeral home that had been keeping the remains.
“I would not call this private; I would call this exclusive,” Guinn wrote.
With that update, she included a copy of a letter some people have claimed she should not have published. It is from the U.S. Army’s Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera to SCBPT CEO Doug Bostick, dated July 17 — nearly a full month before the events at Quaker and approximately three months after the Camden Burials event. Durham-Aguilera was apparently replying to a letter Bostick wrote to U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth in January seeking support for the Camden Burials event in April and the Camden 14’s reinternment.
In the July 17 letter, Durham-Aguilera states that the 12 Continentals would be buried at Quaker.
“Over the past few months, the Army has worked closely with the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology [at the University of South Carolina] and your team to confirm the remains are those of U.S. Soldiers and to successfully execute the commemorative event from April 20-22, 2023. As part of this event, the Army supported the funeral procession events and provided military funeral honors. I am extremely proud of the hard work from the Army team, the SCBPT, and all of the other partners and local volunteers who helped make the event possible,” Durham-Aguilera wrote. “At the conclusion of the event, the Army took custody of the remains of the U.S. soldiers. In order to support local interment of the remains, while also guaranteeing the perpetual care of the soldiers’ gravesites, the Secretary of the Army recently directed the soldiers to be interred in the Quaker Cemetery in Camden, South Carolina. I appreciate your assistance in determining this final resting place. They will be quietly reinterred in the coming weeks to preserve the dignity of the process.”
A third, very short update from Guinn to her Aug. 13 post included images from the agenda packet for county council’s Dec. 13, 2022, meeting. The agenda includes an item for the “Allocation of Funds in Support of the Honored Dead on the Battlefield,” placed on the agenda by then chairman Julian Burns, who was a member of the SCBPT Camden Burials Steering Committee as its military liaison. The meeting ended up being moved two days to Dec. 15 for various reasons. The motion was for $35,000 of accommodations tax (ATAX) funds to be used to support the Camden Burials event. The motion passed on a split vote with District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones voting against.
The C-I contacted Guinn after her initial post. In return, the chairwoman supplied images of two other documents she had not posted to Facebook, one of which appears to indicate some people may have known of the U.S. Army’s plans as early as mid-May, less than a month after the Camden Burials weekend.
That earlier document is a May 12 email to Quaker Cemetery board members from Quaker’s Lisa Frost Long to Quaker’s board stating that former state senator Vincent Sheheen had gotten her in touch with Bostick, who planned to attend the board’s May 18 meeting “to discuss the internment of the Camden” 14.
“Rather than re-inter them at the Battle of Camden site,” Long wrote, parenthetically referring to the battlefield as “rather remote and unprotected,” “the Battleground Trust thought that Quaker Cemetery might be a more appropriate spot for the soldiers’ remains. Mr. Bostick tells me that the idea has caught fire with the Office of Army Cemeteries in Arlington, Virginia. So much so that Lt. Col. Max Pappas is coming Wednesday, May 17th to visit prospective sites for these internments.
“This could do so much for our cemetery and our town by increasing tourism and our historical significance. Federal funding for this internment site would be very advantageous for Quaker, both in income and prestige.”
The later document is an undated, but apparently recent memorandum from Historic Camden Executive Director Cary Briggs to the foundation’s board. In it, Briggs updates the board on the reinternment of the soldiers at Quaker “this weekend.” The memo quotes exactly what Durham-Aguilera told Bostick about the plan for Quaker Cemetery.
Briggs concluded the memo by stating, “Again, this private internment will take place this weekend, please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.” Guinn said she was told not to share the memo, but was “unaware of any reason it cannot be shared.”
The C-I spoke with Guinn again on Monday afternoon, ahead of Tuesday evening’s Kershaw County Council meeting. She said that if Bostick, the SCBPT steering committee and other entities knew in mid-May that it was at least likely the 12 Continentals’ remains were going to be interred at Quaker, that was when transparency should have taken place.
“I truly believe he led (the public) to believe they were being buried up there,” Guinn said. “So, if there was a doubt in his mind, I would have appreciated being briefed on all this Army stuff going on. I just now found out how involved the Army was. So, I just feel misled and I feel that’s part of the problem. If you’re going to have us take care of the battlefield, and prepare the battlefield for that much money, you’re also going to need to tell me everything that’s going on. What the Army wants to do or not wants to do is not really my piece of the pie. I’m cool with whatever happens. I’m not cool with an entity coming from Charleston, taking Kershaw County funds and then completely controlling a narrative and a situation that ended up being a very big fundraiser on behalf of the soldiers. That’s, like, where my heartburn comes in — why didn’t you tell us this might not happen? As soon as you knew the Army was next of kin, I feel like you should have told us.
“And now, after the fact, he’s saying, ‘Well, the Army did this. I just don’t know that the Army is doing as much as (Bostick) has led me to believe.”
Guinn went on to say she feels that the April event should have been touted as “Camden Funerals” rather than Camden Burials.
“Is there some part of this that doesn’t raise as much money if they didn’t get buried up there,” Guinn conjectured, referring to the battlefield, “and that’s the part that just hurts me because I feel like there’s some exploitation of the remains and that … I’m wondering why there wasn’t more transparency from the front. And if the reason is that somebody thought they weren’t going to make as much money, that bothers me.”
Guinn claimed that a county staff member on the Camden Burials Steering Committee was explicitly told not to talk of the Aug. 13 reinternment, adding, however, that it was not necessarily that staffer’s job to tell her everything that was going on.
“(Bostick) has called me throughout the process when he’s needed something, so he has no problem contacting me,” Guinn said, adding that Bostick could have just as easily contacted her as the steering committee member.
The C-I also reached out to Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford who also said she was not made aware of the burials at Quaker Cemetery ahead of time and was not invited.
Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said that the SCBPT’s David Reuwer mentioned the then-pending Aug. 13 plan to her, but that she was not invited.
When asked the same question, Bethune Mayor Susan Trimnal Holley answered, “With immense honor, I accepted an invitation to be one of the first to pay final respects to the soldiers back in the spring and additional ceremonies were not advised upon me. The days-long spring ceremony honoring their bravery was very eloquently sealed in history along with a story of passion and sacrifice, which is forever woven into the thread of our state and nation.”
More criticism, seeking answersDuring Tuesday night’s county council meeting, Councilman Jones joined Guinn in criticizing the decision to not inform the public about what was happening, squarely laying blame on the SCBPT.
During a portion of the meeting known as council briefings, Jones read the following from a prepared statement: “The (SCBPT) came to Kershaw County Council and got $35,000 from the citizens of Kershaw County for a reburial, which they said would be open to the public as a ceremony reburying the remains of the heroic Revolutionary soldiers. Instead, the battlefield trust took the money and had an event on public property that was paid for by public money and they said was a private event. It came to my attention that the battlefield trust and Historic Camden invited certain people and told Kershaw County taxpayers and the chair this council, ‘You are not invited.’
“Inappropriate. This is despicable and a disservice to all veterans — I’m a veteran, there are many veterans up here, and the chair was active duty military who has served in a war zone.”
Before continuing, Jones addressed County Administrator Danny Templar, telling him to write down what he was about to say next.
“I am asking the administrator to get the records from the battlefield trust and Historic Camden as to who was invited and who got permission to exclude veterans, including the chair of this council who just happened to go (down) there and was asked to leave. She wasn’t invited,” Jones said. “I want any and all documents pertaining to and an accounting of the use of the public funds. I want accountability — I want to know what it was spent for — by Historic Camden and the battlefield trust for the private reburial that excluded the public and, to me, insulted (Guinn). This, to me, was despicable and I expect an explanation. When you give $35,000 in public money, there isn’t any such thing as ‘private.’ ”
Jones said he wanted a report from Templar and County Attorney John DuBose by the next county council meeting on Sept. 12.
District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe touched on the matter briefly saying that he wants more details because he knew nothing about the situation at all until after he started getting phone calls about what Guinn and others were posting to social media.
Guinn spoke last during this portion of the meeting. She began by noting that the county spends about $10,000 annually to support Historic Camden. In addition, she then asked how much the county spent on its portion of preparing the battlefield on Flat Rock Road for the Camden Burials event there. Templar said that over the course of several “weeks and months” leading up to the event, the county expended roughly $23,000.
Guinn then brought up the $35,000 ATAX funds provided to the SCBPT.
“The (April) reinternment was widely known to be a public event,” she said. “It was advertised to be public and then it was not — it was private. I personally take issue with the people of Kershaw County contributing so much to an event and then not being informed or not being reported back to on where their funds went.”
Guinn went on to state that council did not receive a notice from the battlefield trust about the change to Quaker Cemetery and that, therefore, the county was “never updated” that things had “switched directions or changed.”
“You and I,” Guinn said to Templar, “the last thing we were tracking was that we were going to take a section of the Camden battlefield and turn it into a national cemetery. The soldiers would be in vaults until that happened; once we met all the requirements for the cemetery, they would be buried. That changed somewhere along the line and I do need to know when because we need to tell the people. We’re accountable to them. The battlefield trust did use that money. They did make money on that weekend, and so the people of Kershaw County do deserve to know the timeline and what happened.”
With that, Guinn instructed Templar and DuBose to “formally request” all the information and documents from the SCBPT pertaining to the reburial at Quaker, which she — as Jones had — stated was on public property, paid for with public funds, but excluded the public. She said that, if necessary, the county would file S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to obtain that information.
“This is important to me, not just for transparency, not just for accountability — there are people in our community that wanted to be there. There are likely people in our community related to those people and the DNA testing is not back yet, so we don’t know. So, I have taken it very personally that the people of Kershaw County were left out after (they) contributed so much to the event,” Guinn said.
Templar did point out that if a FOIA request is filed, it would not necessarily be a two-week process in order to report findings at the next meeting, but that he would report back on what he can at that time.
‘Nothing for us to tell’
Bostick said the SCBPT’s contact with the U.S. Army about the Camden Burials project goes all the way back to October 2022, about a month after the bodies began being located, exhumed and transported to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, which was responsible for the forensic work on the remains. He said that at that point and for some time afterward, no one from the Army said that if 12 of the remains were determined to be Continental soldiers, it would become the remains’ legal owner.
“That was never said until all of a sudden, they were. So that was a surprise for us,” Bostick said.
He explained that the Army became aware of the project when the SCBPT asked for the U.S. Army Old Guard, a special Colonial-era fife and drum and military tactics unit, to be a part of the Camden Burials event.
“But at face value, they don’t just accept the fact that they are United States soldiers,” Bostick said of the Continentals, revealing for the first time that the Army sent their own archeologist to inspect the remains. “They met with the coroner, and the S.C. Institute of Archeology. They reviewed the remains. They reviewed the artifacts. It was an exhaustive process. The Army’s archeologist had to make a written report to the Office of Army Cemeteries in Arlington (Va.). He, after this exhaustive process — it, literally, took months — concluded that they were, indeed, Continental soldiers. So, that was the point at which the Army then notified us, ‘We now have say over the remains.’ ”
It was at that point, approximately a month prior to the April weekend of events, that Bostick said the Army began questioning the plan to reinter the remains on the battlefield. In response, he said a number of people began to weigh in on behalf of having the soldiers remains kept at the Battle of Camden site.
Bostick said organizers had everything ready to go, including the cement vaults in which the remains would be placed so that they would be as protected as possible.
“We had everything in place, and had already bought the vaults. At the 11th hour, we had to tell everybody to stand down; we’re not going to be able to do this. All of the burial vaults were already loaded on an 18-wheeler, ready to drive into Camden and (up) to the battlefield,” Bostick said.
They were saved, and ended up being used on Aug. 13, with the SCBPT donating them to the Army.
Practically right up until the April event, Bostick said, he, Guinn, and even S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote letters to the Army urging it to reconsider and allow the Camden 14 to be buried at the battlefield that weekend.
“Through the Burials (event) themselves, the Army did not announce where the internment was going to be, but they did tell us that we would not be allowed to reinter them that weekend,” Bostick said. “One of the things that we did not realize when we got into this was ... we wanted the Army to be there because we wanted the Old Guard there for that Friday night. We wanted either active duty at Ft. Jackson or the South Carolina National Guard as pallbearers, which they provided. And all that had to be approved by the Secretary of the Army. Remarkably, even up to the week of the event, we still were not sure who had approval to do what and exactly who was coming, but we … had a contingency plan, so we said however this works, we’ll deal with it.”
Bostick said that during the week of the event, the Army finally indicated it was cleared to participate by the Secretary of the Army, which “unlocked” federal funding for soldiers to do so. He said that if that had not happened, the SCBPT was prepared to go forward by using reenactors and had a “Plan B” for the Friday night concert.
“We didn’t announce any of that just because it was in such a state of flux; we didn’t want to announce anything that we didn’t know,” he said, deciding that if things did change, they would announce it at those points in time.
As the C-I published just before the event, one of those announcements was that the remains would not be reburied at the battlefield that weekend. Therefore, according to Bostick, after the events wrapped up at the battlefield site, the Army took custody of the remains and had them stored with a funeral home in the area.
“After the ceremony, we continued to lobby for the battlefield. By the time we got into late May, it was clear that the battlefield option was not going to be chosen by the Army, Our concern was that they would opt for Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, which of course is a sacred place for people like this, but we wanted the remains of these Camden soldiers to stay in Camden,” Bostick said.
The desire for the remains to stay here is apparently what led to the Quaker Cemetery Association meeting Bostick attended in mid-May referred to in Long’s email to its board members. Bostick said the association indicated its support to work with the SCBPT to have the 12 Continentals buried there. That, in turn, led to reaching back out to the Army. Pappas then visited Camden and checked out the Presbyterian portion of Quaker Cemetery.
“They liked what they saw,” Bostick said of Pappas and his team, “they thought it met their needs. It has perpetual care. It was a place that was well maintained. They liked the particular section where the remains (ended up being) reinterred because that’s kind of (Quaker’s) Revolutionary War section, so to speak.”
He said once the Army began considering Quaker, ground-penetrating radar work was performed by state archeologists to make sure there were no unknown graves. Three “anomalies” were noted, but easily avoided since they were near a brick wall separating the space the Army wished to use from another section of the cemetery, with enough room for the Continentals’ graves.
“We passed that information along to the Army. They then said they would recommend to the Secretary of the Army that Quaker Cemetery should be the place for final internment. Everything with the Army takes a long time … we didn’t receive that word from the Army until mid- to late July, maybe the third week of July,” Bostick said of the Army secretary choosing Quaker.
Bostick said the Army worked during the next few weeks with the Camden Burials Steering Committee for a date that would work. He pointed out that the steering committee was made up of a “broad contingent” of individuals, five of whom he said were military veterans. Bostick said the Army set and re-set the reinternment date at least four times before settling on Aug. 13. He said the most difficult thing about scheduling the internment at Quaker was finding a date that would work for U.S. Army personnel planning to be on site.
“So, we finally got notice like a week away from the actual reinternment that (it) would be Sunday, Aug. 13, and they told us two main things: No. 1, we already did the burial honors in April, so we would not be allowed to do that again. So there would be no ceremony, no speeches, no prayers, nothing. No pomp and circumstance, just simply witnessing the burial,” Bostick said. “And the other piece they told us was that this would not be a public event. (But) they did tell us that the steering committee could attend and the board of the Quaker Cemetery could attend. As it turned out, as word got out, there were probably a handful or so of people — I don’t know who they were or what they were associated with — but most of the people there were out of those two groups.”
Bostick emphasized that who got to attend was not something he or the SCBPT decided; it was the Army.
“They told us how to handle that. These weren’t our choices; these were directives by the Army,” he said.
Bostick also responded to criticism that Kershaw County citizens should have been informed and invited to the Aug. 13 reinternment.
“I would agree 100% agree with that statement, but that (wasn’t) our call. This was the Army’s event. It was not a … Camden Burials program,” Bostick said, adding that he never felt like the Army directed people to keep quiet about Aug. 13, but that the Army likely wouldn’t have wanted a lot of people to know because they would have ended up having to turn people away. “It’s not so much that nobody was allowed to talk, but it (was) an issue that nobody was allowed to invite (anyone).”
Bostick also recalled a conversation with a veteran who told him that the remains should have been buried at the Battle of Camden site. Bostick said he agreed.
“I told him I had the exact same opinion. I think they should be buried on the battlefield, but that’s not my choice,” he said, referring to the Army’s decision.
In response to any hurt feelings, or sense of betrayal some people have expressed, Bostick had this to say:
“When the Army took legal authority, there was nothing for us to tell, and we did not get that official letter saying it was going to be at Quaker until late July and once we got that letter, then a phone call followed from Pappas saying there’s not going to be any ceremony, this is not a public event, there’s no prayer, no anything.”
Bostick followed up on this point late Wednesday afternoon, emphasizing that the Aug. 13 event was not an SCBPT program.
“It was not a program hosted by the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust or Camden Burials. It was hosted by the U.S. Army and if anyone has any concerns that the public should have been there, send them to the Army. They did allow the steering committee and the Quaker board to attend, but neither the trust or Camden Burials were in charge anymore,” he said.
As for Guinn’s comments about the lack of communication, Bostick talked about the function of the steering committee.
“That’s why we had representatives of the county, county employees and city employees, on the steering committee,” Bostick said. “That was by design. That kept me, personally, from having to call everybody — we had representatives of all these various groups on the committee. It was their job to communicate with the different constituencies. It’s not that the county did not know; the county absolutely knew. Now, whether that got communicated to who or did not get communicated, I don’t have the vaguest idea.”
Bostick later added, “They got our emails.”
During the follow-up phone call on Wednesday, Bostick repeated his earlier point that the Army never gave a directive to keep quiet about what was happening, only that the Aug. 13 reinternment be private and that only the steering committee and Quaker board be invited. He also refuted claims that he or anyone else instructed steering committee members not to talk about Aug. 13 ahead of time.
He also spoke to the issue of the funds raised by the SCBPT for the Camden Burials event, including money from the county and high-dollar donations for VIP-level access.
“Anybody who donated money to the Camden Burials — that money went exactly to what we told everybody it would go to, to put on that weekend of events,” Bostick said, including supplies, portable bathrooms, print materials, handling media matters, buying the vaults and more. “If the Army chooses for the (Aug. 13) event to be not public, then call the Army.”
He explained that Camden Burials funds also went to at least some of the research, including DNA research, which is still ongoing.
However, Bostick declined to say how much money was raised, even though he confirmed the SCBPT is no longer soliciting donations and is no longer receiving any donations tied to the event.
“When the project is done,” he said, referring to the DNA work, “then we’ll do an accounting of all the finances of the project.”
Finally, Bostick said the disposition of the remaining two members of the Camden 14 are still in flux.
One set of remains were identified as a Native American loyal to the British. The decision of what will happen with those remains are in the hands of the Catawba tribe. Bostick said the remains themselves are still being housed at the Richland County Coroner’s Office where much of the forensic work on all the remains were performed.
The other set of remains were identified as belonging to a Scottish Highlander, which Bostick said are being held at a secure location.
“The British still want to return for the Highlander to be reinterred, and whenever they’re available, we’re happy to do it,” he said.
That burial would not be a U.S. Army matter, but handled by the SCBPT at Quaker Cemetery, Bostick said.
No money, still happy
Meanwhile, Historic Camden’s Briggs said he is happy with the way things turned out.
“We really don’t have a dog in this fight,” Briggs said during an interview on Tuesday, during which he acknowledged receiving a copy of the letter Bostick received from Durham-Aguilera, and passing along part of it in his own memo to the Historic Camden’s board on Aug. 11, two days before the internment at Quaker.
Like Bostick, Briggs said he felt like it was each steering committee member’s responsibility to report back to their “bosses,” whomever or whatever would be identified as such. He said at one point, he explained to the Historic Camden Foundation board that Quaker was the likely site for the reburial. Then, earlier this month, he received word about the Aug. 13 date and sent the letter to the board Guinn provided a copy of to the C-I.
“But I didn’t invite any board members. I sent the letter out on that Friday to try to honor what I felt the Army wanted, which was to get these guys buried … but did not send out any invitations,” Briggs said.
He said he was present that Sunday for two reasons: First, because he was invited as a member of the Camden Burials Steering Committee, and second, because the Army was using the very edge of Historic Camden property next to the portion of Quaker Cemetery where the remains were being interred as a staging ground for its work.
Briggs also said he wanted to make it clear that Historic Camden made no money off of the Camden Burials weekend for its contributions to the event.
“We didn’t raise any money to help us with the pieces that we had to do,” Briggs said. “It cost us money, but we didn’t go (solicit funds) — and for a good reason: we didn’t think anybody should (donate); we didn’t want to ask anybody. It’s easy to raise money in a situation like that … (but) it was very intentional that we did not ask for money from the city, the county, anybody, for anything to do with Camden Burials.”
On another point, Briggs explained that there is a contract, finalized last summer, between Historic Camden and the county regarding the maintenance of the battlefield on Flat Rock Road. The site is approximately 800 acres in size, with an approximately 475-acre core owned by Historic Camden. He said Historic Camden spent money to have certain trees removed and stumps ground to prepare for the Camden Burials weekend. None of that money came from the battlefield trust, he said.
“That was cleaning our house, making it look pretty for what was going to happen,” he said.
Separate from that is the lease/maintenance agreement with the county, a copy of which Briggs provided to the C-I. That agreement maintains that Historic Camden is responsible for building out trails, developing programs, constructing structures and other physical elements, timber management, installing signage. The agreement also maintains that the county is responsible for removing trash and cleaning the battlefield site, providing management services, as well as safety and security measures through first aid and rescue services.
Briggs said the contract was negotiated over a long period of time, primarily with former county administrator Vic Carpenter, who left the county around the time it went into effect
Going back to the Aug. 13 internment at Quaker, Briggs said he is satisfied with the outcome.
“I’m just so happy that they’re still here in Kershaw County,” he said of the remains. “For me personally, and for the foundation, there couldn’t be a better spot in the entire world, if not at the battlefield. Their location right next to our property, allows us to have and create some interpretive pieces and it opens up the western side of our property.”