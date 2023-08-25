A firestorm of questions, allegations and recriminations flared up during the last two weeks following the somewhat “private” reinternment of 12 of the so-called Camden 14 — the soldiers exhumed from the Battle of Camden site in fall 2022 for study — in a portion of Quaker Cemetery on Aug. 13.

As the Chronicle-Independent reported in its April 21 and April 25 editions, and remarked on in an editorial at the time, it has been known since then that the remains of those soldiers were not going to be and, indeed, were not re-buried at the battlefield during what was called the “Camden Burials” event that weekend. With that revelation, the C-I was told — and reported — that the remains would be reinterred at the battlefield at a later date following the creation of a new national cemetery on the battlefield grounds.

Immediately following the Aug. 13 internment at Quaker Cemetery, Pappas approached the Chronicle-Independent on behalf of the U.S. Army to make arrangements for the transmission of a press release and to provide an opportunity to ask questions for this article. The U.S. Army has yet to do either.