The second week of the state baseball and softball playoffs are in their second week while golf and track and field are also in their championship seasons.
Here is a team-by-team and daily scenario for Kershaw County teams this week.
North Central baseball: The Knights hosted Woodland in Monday’s championship round of the AA District 8 Lower State tournament in which NC would have to be defeated twice. An NC win would send NC into Thursday’s first round of the AA Lower State tournament and on the road against either Oceanside Collegiate or Buford.
Camden and Lugoff-Elgin golf: Both Camden and Lugoff-Elgin played in Monday’s AAA and 4A Lower State qualifiers. Camden played in the AAA event at Diamondback Golf Club in Loris with L-E in the 4A tourney at Traces Golf Club in Florence.
The top 10 finishing teams from each qualifier will advance to next week’s state championship tournaments. The AAA state tourney will be played next Monday and Tuesday over the Three Pines Country Club Course in Woodruff with the 4A state tourney being contested next Monday and Tuesday at The River Golf Club in North Augusta.
Camden softball: The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Hanahan on Monday for a AAA District 7 Lower State elimination game. The winner will advance to Wednesday’s District 7 championship round and will have to beat host Dillon twice in order to advance into next week’s AAA Lower State championship tournament.
L-E baseball: The Demons will host the winner of Monday’s Greer vs. Hartsville game in the 4A Lower State Bracket 1 elimination contest. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Optimist Field. The winner of this game will travel to South Florence on Friday for the right to play in the 4A Lower State tournament and will have to beat the Bruins twice in order to keep their season alive.
L-E softball: The Lady Demons will host the winner of Tuesday’s May River vs. Hartsville game in Thursday’s 4A Lower State Bracket 1 elimination contest. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Shelby Miles Memorial Field. The winner of Thursday’s game will travel to South Florence on Saturday for the right to play in the 4A Lower State tournament and will have to beat the Bruins twice in order to keep their season alive.
Camden and Lugoff-Elgin head to track and field state qualifiers: Camden will host the AAA Lower State track and field championships on Saturday at the Bulldog Athletic Complex. The first event is slated for a 10 a.m. start.
The Lugoff-Elgin track and field teams will head to the 4A Lower State qualifying meet at Wilson High School in Florence at 10 a.m.