Revival Services
The Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Beaverdam Baptist
Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1684 Old Georgetown Road West in Cassatt, will offer a Summertime Adventure Vacation Bible School each Thursday through Aug. 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 and up. For more information, call Cindy at (803) 420-2114.
Blaney Baptist
Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Door of Hope
Door of Hope Ministries, 984 Wateree Blvd., Camden, with Pastor Gerald Brown, invites the public to its Sunday services, starting at 10 a.m. Services can also be viewed online via YouTube (search for “Door of Hope, Camden, SC”) and Facebook (“Door of Hope Ministries”).
First Baptist (Camden)
First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current sermon series on “I Can.”
In addition, all students completing grades 6th through 12th grades are invited to attend Cola Wars, July 24-26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Camden High School. The cost is $10 and the registration fee will be collected at the door. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ColaWars23.
Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton St. in Camden, hosts the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) group every third Monday of each month in Richardson Hall at 7 p.m. NAMI of Kershaw County is a peer-led mental health and wellness support group that is free and open to the public. The group is for individuals, caregivers, educators, first responders, clergy, or anyone interested in learning about living with mental illness. For more information, contact LaSheila Kirkland at (803) 432-3699.
Sanders Creek Baptist
Sanders Creek Baptist Church, 520 Nelson St. in Camden, will offer a Vacation Bible School entitled “Leading Out Loud: Leading Others Through Biblical Examples,” June 19-23 from 6 to 7 p.m. each day.
St. John’s UMC
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 45 Roseborough Road in Lugoff, has two events for the public to enjoy coming up. First, St. John’s continues hosting Friday Night Turquoise Table Gatherings each Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Each Friday, there will be food trucks on the church lawn and guests are invited to get some food and then sit and connected with each other at the Turquoise Table.
St. John’s also invites families to sign up their pre-K through 5th Grade kids for its Vacation Bible School, “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light,” that will take place June 19 through 22 from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. each day. For more information, call (803) 438-1335.
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew Baptist
The Rev. Dr. B.W. Freeman the men of St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, invite the public to join them for a Men’s Day service this Sunday, June 18 at 11 a.m. the Rev. Tomas Duncan will be the guest speaker.
Second Calvary
Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Sutton Branch Baptist
Sutton Branch Baptist Church will host its Vacation Bible School during the week of July 10-14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a closing-out event on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call the church at (803) 438-4811.
Wateree Baptist
Wateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.