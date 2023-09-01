The Arts Center of Kershaw County is announcing the 2023 MAD Festival.
The MAD Festival is a nine-day festival celebrating music, art, drama, and dance with events in downtown Camden and throughout Kershaw County from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8. With access to a network of world-class talent, the Arts Center is uniquely positioned to host this festival and firmly establish Kershaw County as the arts hub of the Midlands. This year’s schedule serves as a perfect launch point, including an incredible range of gospel, chamber, and popular music, as well as the visual arts, theater, and more.
- The MAD Festival’s capstone event is the MAD Extravaganza. Based at the Arts Center of Kershaw County, this full-day celebration of the arts features access to the Basset Gallery, an open house, artist market, and an all-day concert. The concert features a number of well-known groups from across the Midlands, including the Brighter Beginnings, Marcus Gullen, VillaNova, and The Terence Young Project.
Tickets are just $5 to experience the extravaganza.
“When we were planning the MAD Festival, we were very intentional to build a range of experiences that suited people of all interests,” Arts Center of Kershaw County Executive Director Dolly Patton said. “The MAD Festival creates so many opportunities for people to discover and pursue their artistic passions.”
Nestled in the heart of Kershaw County, The MAD Festival presents the opportunity to celebrate the best of classic Southern charm and contemporary Southern brilliance. This year’s festival features restaurant and gallery crawls which enable attendees to experience the cultural and culinary richness of Camden. Guests are empowered to put those experiences in context through a talk led by Preservation SC entitled, “Historic Preservation: The Art of Making a Difference in South Carolina’s Smaller Communities.”
“Downtown Camden has so much to offer folks attending the MAD Festival,” Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta said. “With charming boutiques, award-winning restaurants, and a host of entertainment, there’s something for everyone — art and culture connoisseurs, antiquers, foodies, and families.”
The MAD Festival is a program of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, with significant support provided by Downtown Camden Cultural District, the city of Camden, and Kershaw County. The MAD Festival is also supported by sponsors Duke Energy, Grace Outdoor, the Chronicle-Independent, and Timothy+Sinclair.
“By investing in our artistic and cultural assets, we can attract and retain the talent needed to continue driving growth in Kershaw County,” Kershaw County Council Chairwoman Katie Guinn said. “The tourists the festival attracts are also a tremendous boost for local businesses. This nine-day festival provides a multitude of opportunities to eat, drink, and experience everything Kershaw County has to offer.”
For more information on the schedule, ticketing, and sponsorship opportunities, attendees can visit the MAD website at www.madfestivalkc.org.