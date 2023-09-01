MAD Festival art

The Arts Center of Kershaw County is announcing the 2023 MAD Festival.

The MAD Festival is a nine-day festival celebrating music, art, drama, and dance with events in downtown Camden and throughout Kershaw County from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8. With access to a network of world-class talent, the Arts Center is uniquely positioned to host this festival and firmly establish Kershaw County as the arts hub of the Midlands. This year’s schedule serves as a perfect launch point, including an incredible range of gospel, chamber, and popular music, as well as the visual arts, theater, and more.