According to an entry made on the Kershaw County Registrar of Deed’s online database Friday, former Chronicle-Independent owner Camden Media Co. closed on a transaction that day to sell the newspaper’s former office and the property on which it sits.
A copy of the deed had not yet been attached to the online entry, but it listed the selling price as $595,000.
The transaction listed 909 W. DeKalb Street LLC as the purchaser. According to the S.C. Secretary of State’s website, the limited liability company’s listed agent is David Glenn Taylor of Charleston.
Former C-I publisher Mike Mischner said the LLC represents Trident Pain Center, headquartered in the Lowcountry, and which has offices around the state, including what Mischner said was a temporary office at 408 East DeKalb St. in the same building as the Camden Eye Care Center.
According to its website, the company owns Hyper Healing Medical Clinics and TPC Pharmacy, both part of the Trident Care Network. The pain center maintains offices in West Ashley, North Charleston, Monks Corner, Walterboro, West Columbia, and Columbia.
On a separate website, Hyper Healing listed offices in Florida and South Carolina, including the office on East DeKalb Street, as well as in West Columbia.
TPC Pharmacy is an online service.
The C-I reached out to Trident President Ed Nolan, who had not been able to return a call by deadline Monday.
“The building was a great home for Camden Media Co. for the past 35 years. I am glad that the new owners will now be able to utilize it to grow and expand their services in Camden,” Mischner said.