Today marks the start of the South Carolina High School League’s state tennis playoffs with Region 6-AAA champion Camden having earned a first round bye while Lugoff-Elgin has a home match this afternoon.
Camden: The Bulldogs will host the winner of today’s first round pairing between Gilbert and Beaufort with the second round match scheduled for Camden’s Roger Smoak Tennis Courts on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Dogs have home court advantage throughout the Lower State portion of the bracket with the third round scheduled for Monday, May 1 with the Lower State title pairing slated to be played Wednesday, May 3.
Lugoff-Elgin: In class 4A action, Lugoff-Elgin has been awarded the seventh seed in the Lower State and hosts 10th seed May River this afternoon in a 5 p.m. start on the L-E tennis courts. The winner of this first round match will be on the road for Thursday’s second round pairing against the region 6-4A champion, which holds the second seed in the bracket.
Tuesday: North Central @ Buford (G — 4 p.m.); Hartsville @ Camden (G — 4:30 p.m.); Spring Valley @ Lugoff-Elgin (G — 4:30 p.m.); May River at Lugoff-Elgin first round of 4A Lower State tennis playoffs (5 p.m.); Laurence Manning Academy @ Camden Military Academy (BSOC — 5:30 p.m.); Camden Military Academy @ Porter-Gaud (LAX — 6 p.m.); Camden Military Academy @ Hammond (BB — 6 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Irmo (BB — 6:30 p.m.); North Central @ Cheraw (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Camden @ Spring Valley (SB — 7 p.m.); Camden @ West Florence (GSOC — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Irmo (SB — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Irmo (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Irmo @ Lugoff-Elgin (GSOC — 7 p.m.); Cheraw @ North Central (SB — 7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday: Cardinal Newman @ Camden Military Academy (TEN — 4 p.m.); Brookland-Cayce @ Lugoff-Elgin (TR — 5:30 p.m.); North Central @ McBee (BB — 6 p.m.); Camden @ Hartsville (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Camden @ Andrew Jackson (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Chapin (GSOC — 7 p.m.)
Thursday: North Central @ Central (G — 4 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Andrew Jackson (G — 4:30 p.m.); Beaufort/Gilbert winner at Camden in second round of AAA Lower State tennis playoffs (5 p.m.); Ben Lippen @ Camden Military Academy (BB — 5 p.m.); Irmo @ Lugoff-Elgin (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Irmo @ Lugoff-Elgin (SB — 7 p.m.); North Central @ Buford (SB — 7:30 p.m.)
Friday: Cheraw @ North Central (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Northwestern @ Camden (BSOC 7:15 p.m.)
Saturday: North Central in AA State Track & Field Qualifier @ Andrew Jackson (TBA)