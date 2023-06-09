Camden’s Quaker Cemetery -- which was established 271 years ago in 1759 -- is enjoying a makeover thanks to a $100,000 gift from the Joseph F. and Brenda L. Sullivan Foundation. The project, which has encompassed the planting of new trees; renovation of iron work, fencing, brick work and more; and the cleaning of headstones and memorial markers, started in February. While there are a few minor items left to go, as of Tuesday, the project has essentially been completed.
Brenda Sullivan -- former chair of the Camden Tree Foundation, among other accolades, and the wife of the late Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina President Joe Sullivan -- noticed that Quaker Cemetery needed some help with upkeep and had some ideas of how to effect improvements. To accomplish this, she presented the $100,000 gift to the Quaker Cemetery Association (QCA) and hired Sassafras Nursery’s Howard Wallace to undertake most, if not all, of the improvements she had in mind.
“My goal is to raise the recognition of the cemetery as a historic place in Camden,” Sullivan said during a walk and drive through the core acreage in late January. “I hired Howard to improve the landscaping, restoration of existing trees and shrubbery and to look at brick mason and ironwork improvements.”
Conferring with Cemetery Director Carolyn Jackson and QCA board member Aimee “Petey” Kornegay Nelson, Sullivan pointed out that much of the Victorian-era ironwork wasn’t just rusting, but decaying.
There was brick and stone work that was being cracked, uplifted or otherwise disturbed by tree roots.
“We’ll have to do something about that,” she said, “but without disturbing the roots.”
There were also debris piles at both ends of the cemetery that needed to be removed.
Luckily, help was on the way.
999 years
As the city of Camden is the oldest inland city in the state, Quaker is South Carolina’s oldest inland cemetery.
The Quakers of the area established themselves here in 1750, nine years before the cemetery was created, when the town was known as Pine Tree Hill. One Quaker, Samuel Wyly, conveyed 4 acres of land to the town for “one pepper corn per year” paid to his fellow Quakers for a period of 999 years. There are, technically, still 736 years left on the lease, and there are, indeed, Quakers buried there -- mostly identified by brick-arched graves with no headstones. In 1874, the city deeded the acreage to the QCA.
Many people today might not realize that -- thanks to gifts, purchases and deeded property -- the cemetery ended up growing to about 50 acres in size. The QCA owns three parcels: the main 42.27-acres, which includes the original 4-acre core where the early graves are located; a 5.26-acre lot that includes the cemetery’s office; and an approximately 2.5-acre wooded parcel across the street from the office.
Quaker Cemetery obtained the 5.26-acre lot in 1915. In addition to the cemetery office on the west end by the cemetery’s gates, that parcel contains the Old Presbyterian Cemetery and a small Revolutionary War park on the east end. Agnes of Glasgow is buried in the same area.
The city’s Jewish Cemetery, owned and operated by the Beth El congregation, is surrounded by Quaker Cemetery on three sides. The entrances to both cemeteries are on Campbell Street, with Quaker’s main entrance at the corner of Campbell and Meeting streets. Another entrance into Quaker is on Campbell Street just on the other side of the Jewish Cemetery.
An interesting fact is that individuals who plan to be buried at Quaker or their families literally own their burial plots with the transactions recorded at the Kershaw County Registrar of Deeds’ office. The QCA’s earnings from those transactions, as well as fees for perpetual care for those who avail themselves of that service, take care of only some of the costs of running and maintaining the cemetery. So, the QCA created an endowment fund to hold and invest for capital improvements and operations.
That is the fund to which the Sullivan has donated for this year’s beautification project.
Moving quickly
On the morning of Feb. 21, Sullivan revisited the cemetery in time to see the first of a number of trees being planted just to the side of the QCA’s offices, which will now serve as a buffer between the administrative building and the cemetery proper. As the former head of the Camden Tree Foundation, Sullivan knows her trees -- and where she wants them. The ones right up against the administrative building are pines, but others such as tea trees and magnolias are being planted nearby and in different parts of the cemetery. Crepe myrtles are being planted on a side of the cemetery close to Ehrenclou Drive.
Meanwhile, Darlene Cantey volunteered to clean gravestones; she’s also planted bulbs and seeds and has been watering some of the grounds.
“I think the cemetery is her retirement passion,” Sullivan said back in January.
Nelson and Jackson said there are more than 6,000 people buried at Quaker, with room for many more. Nelson also said the QCA’s future fundraising projects will be for various projects and to “finish what Brenda has started.”
On March 3, Sullivan announced that the project was already three-quarters done.
“I am very happy with the results,” she said in an email.
She explained that the wrought iron fencing work turned out to be time-consuming and costly.
“There are many plots that these fences surround,” Sullivan explained. “We have restored all of the wrought iron gates that lead to plots enclosed by brick, which are some of the oldest in the cemetery.”
By the beginning of March, Wallace and his crew finished planting the trees near the entrance. That included a magnolia tree whose root ball alone weighed more than 2,500 pounds.
“What makes me happy is that these trees look like they’ve been there for years,” Sullivan said.
Meanwhile, there were still brick walls to build, shrubs to plant and grass to seed.
“But,” she said, “it’s all coming together.”
In mid-April, Wallace was continuing to update the cemetery, with Old Carolina handmake brick.
“It’s heavy and a pain to work with, but it’s beautiful. The brick is from Salisbury, N.C,” Wallace said, adding that he’d also been able to do some irrigation work.
Meanwhile, Sullivan, who was visiting Wallace while he worked, said that she and Quaker’s board had devised a way to get more trees into the cemetery.
“The beauty of it is that we’ve figured out a procedure for folks to contribute to the cemetery by having trees planted to make a screen,” Sullivan said, noting that in mid-April that some people connected to the funeral for Nelson’s mother, Aimee Kornegay, contributed to the planting of 10 trees in her honor.
Close to the finish
By early May, people visiting graves or just walking through the cemetery would have found a lot of the work completed or well on its way to being finished. In fact, they might have been surprised by some of the changes.
Years’ worth of debris and shrubbery had been removed from the front gate brickwork, with some signage moved to take better advantage of the new look. New brickwork and other features had been added to the Strangers’ and Orphans’ graves near the administrative building -- ironwork would be added later in the month. Other ironwork throughout the cemetery had been cleaned of rust and lichens, and repainted to a deep black that made them look new again.
When most people think of Quaker Cemetery, they think of the 4-acre core just in from the gates at the turn of Campbell and Meeting streets. They are sometimes surprised to realize the cemetery reaches further out both into a large field to the north and what could be called “nooks and crannies” to the west. There is plenty of space left for thousands of grave sites. And that’s just the currently accessible part of the cemetery. Quaker owns that large plot of wooded land across from the administrative building on one side and from Quaker’s additional entrance -- to the north of the Jewish cemetery -- on another.
In other words, there will be plenty of space for graves for generations to come.
Irrigation has been added to portions of the cemetery that never had it before. Sullivan later explained this was not only so that grass could be watered, but so future trees could be planted to provide shade where there currently is none.
The size of the cemetery does have one drawback, at least for some people. As Camden’s population has grown, so has the need for residential construction. A recently built subdivision off Ehrenclou Drive backs up to the cemetery, with houses able to be seen behind a fence line from the northwestern grave sites. Some of their backyards are just feet away. Sullivan said she hopes those homes will be further screened in the future as the QCA picks up from where she is leaving off.
Moving forward
On Tuesday, Sullivan visits Quaker Cemetery yet again, this time declaring -- that except for a few odds and ends Wallace is working on -- the project is done, the $100,000 spent. She points to various trees and talks about how they have been fertilized and pruned as part of the beautification efforts.
As she had said in March, one of the most time consuming and expensive parts of the project was rehabilitating the wrought iron. Using a process Sullivan likened to sanding, lichens and rust were removed from much of the ironwork at the cemetery. They were then treated with a substance that would protect them in the future, and then a coat of dark paint applied to give them a “new” look. And those performing that work didn’t confine their efforts to Quaker.
“I got permission from Beth El and we were able to fix up all the fencing and the gate for the Jewish cemetery,” she said.
Reaching this near-end point doesn’t mean that work at Quaker will end entirely. Sullivan describes the QCA board as being reinvigorated and is seeking help from individuals with legal and other knowledge to assist them in future efforts.
“I’m hoping what I’ve done will jump start them to doing more fundraising, seeking matching funds, and grants so this kind of work will continue,” Sullivan said, pointing to headstones and cross grave markers that have tilted or even fallen over.
She calls the Quaker project her “swan song” when it comes to such things.
“I am very pleased with how this has turned out, and I’m especially pleased with Howard,” Sullivan says of Wallace and his staff as she drives out of the cemetery and back onto Meeting Street. “I’m very happy.”