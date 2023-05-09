Despite the fact that there was no foul play involved in the boating-related death of a 15-year-old boy on Friday night on the Wateree River, it is always good to think about boating safety everyday, not just when a tragedy takes place.
Friday’s accident is being investigated by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), whose officers are experts on this topic. We urge anyone who even just thinks of going out on Lake Wateree, the Wateree River or other waterways in Kershaw County and around the state to visit their boating safety page at www.dnr.sc.gov/boating/safety.html. It provides links to monthly boating tips, life jacket loaner locations, and its report on a boating safety forums project.
Meanwhile, we’ll crib from DNR’s boating safety landing page for some really good thoughts for before you leave and while you’re on the water.
The first thing it suggests is downloading DNR’s “float plan.” Clicking that provides a Microsoft Word document where you can list the boat owner, operator, color and make, registration number, motor type and horsepower, any of the boat’s distinguishing features, the launch site, departure time, route to be taken, vehicle color and make, vehicle tag number, passenger names and contact phone numbers, medical issues for any passengers, safety equipment verified by the operator, and the estimated time of arrival back to the launch site. Fill this out (or use it as a guide to make your own) and leave it with a responsible adult so they can assist with providing information should something go wrong.
Other “before you leave” tips include:
• Check the weather.
• Let someone know where you’re going.
• Gather all lifesaving devices. Make sure they are in good serviceable condition and are the correct size for all passengers, especially children.
• Check the fuel and battery charge.
• Make sure lights are in good working condition on the boat and trailer.
• Make sure a fire extinguisher is readily accessible and in good working condition.
• Put the plug in.
• Connect trailer safety chains to tow vehicle.
• Carry a cell phone if possible.
While you’re on the water:
• Know the aids to navigation and buoy system in your area.
• Don’t operate the boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• When operating sailboats, be aware of overhead power lines and wires.
• If someone falls overboard, throw something that will float (a personal floating device, raft or even a cooler.
• Remember that all boats approaching from the right have the right of way.
• Always anchor from the bow of the boat and pull the anchor before leaving.
• If the boat capsizes, stay with the boat.
• If caught in a storm, head into the wind, put on personal flotation devices, and keep passenger low in the boat.
• Cold water boaters, such as duck hunters, fishermen, and sailors beware — cold water kills.
• Call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-922-5431 to report boating, fishing, or hunting violations.
None of these tips would likely have changed the outcome of Friday night’s tragedy. However, providing these tips will, hopefully, keep other types of boating deaths and injury from happening.
We want everyone who goes out on our lakes and rivers to come back home safely.