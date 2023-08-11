I believe it is great that a firm wants to invest around $282 million into Kershaw County to install solar panels, but calling it “economic development” and relating it to what DuPont invested into Kershaw County is not a correct comparison.
First of all, we don’t even know the name of the company. Why is this not known? This really isn’t a new, unique business. Also, it won’t create any full-time jobs; that’s what is truly economic development. Finally, who is going to maintain them, and if they become obsolete, who will remove them?
So, let’s not call these projects economic development. I am sure they will be an asset to Kershaw County, but they are more along the lines of “corporate welfare.”
If you want to see real economic development, look no further than Prestage Farms. They have invested more than $180 million and created more than 300 high paying jobs. Now that is economic development and what Kershaw County needs.