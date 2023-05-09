Kershaw County Council’s finance committee will provide its recommendations to council regarding the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget as well as recommendations for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and accommodations tax (ATAX) revenue during council’s meeting today.
None of the committee’s budget recommendations were attached to the proposed agenda for today’s meeting. However, the committee did have a combined table of ARPA and ATAX recommendations attached to the agenda. It does not delineate from which pool of money — ARPA or ATAX — the funds for the six items will come out of the nearly $6.48 million total.
The six recommendation are:
• Kershaw County recreation — $6 million
• EMS chassis — $165,000
• Kirkland Community Center — $63,000
• Wateree River boat ramp — $100,000
• Arts Center of Kershaw County — $100,000
• Contributing agencies — $48,385
The $6 million for Kershaw County recreation is presumably being used to match an equal $6 million gift from the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) and MUSC Health to upgrade recreational facilities across the county. The original proposition was to match equal $5 million portions to fund the proposed $10 million conversion of Woodward Park in Camden into a sports complex, essentially combining it with Scott Park and the neighboring Kershaw County Aquatic Center. On a split vote earlier this year, the county agreed to accept an additional $1 million gift from the HSDKC and MUSC Health in exchange for another $1 million in order to provide a combined $2 million to upgrade other recreational facilities in the county in addition to the Woodward Park project.
In other business today, council will:
• consider issuing a proclamation honoring St. Matthew Baptist Church
• hold a public hearing on and then, later, consider third/final reading of an ordinance authorizing an amendment to a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Canfor Southern Pine and New South Lumber
• discuss an impact fee study, led by consultant Matt Noonkester and including County Planning and Zoning Director Joey Adams-Raczkowski, County Administrator Danny Templar, and County Attorney John DuBose
• consider second reading of an ordinance amending and restating a multi-county industrial park agreement with Fairfield County
• consider first reading or an ordinance that would rezone approximately 89 acres of landlocked property owned by Alan and Donna Barton off of Gettys Road and behind the Quail Creek subdivision in Lugoff from R-15 (residential) to RD-2 (rural resource) for the sole purpose of adding one manufactured home for use by a family member in addition an existing single-family dwelling and accessory building; and
• consider a “lifetime resolution” honoring Col. Loren Webb.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live via the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.