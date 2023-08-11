Not long ago at the Kershaw County Visitor Center, I overheard someone asking a staffer a sincere question — What’s there to do here?” The out-of-towner said his family expected to move to this area and were wondering with what activities their interests would “fit in.”
Walking on past the conversation, I turned over in my head a perspective that is the topic of this column. It offers some responses to a what’s-to-do” question had it been asked by a visitor here in mid-August 100 years ago. Then, as now, weather and seasonal timing influence activities.
For the century-ago focus, I chose to examine the weekly Camden Chronicle, Aug. 17, 1923, which can be found on microfilm at the Camden Archives or read online by searching South Carolina Historic Newspapers on the South Caroliniana Library website.
KC Country Club
“Will Have a Variety of Amusements” is the headline of the lead story on the front page of that Aug. 17 Chronicle, touting coming event of community impact. Let’s take a look.
[quoting]
The Kershaw County Country Club at Camden, South Carolina, opens on Thanksgiving Day. This Club is second to none and consists of five hundred and sixty acres of beautiful property within a mile of Camden. The club contains four polo fields, a full-sized practice polo field, [a] two mile steeple-chase course, and a half-mile running track.
Around the Club house, which has been remodeled from the beautiful old Colonial home known as Springdale, is an excellent eighteen hole golf course and six fine tennis courts. In connection with the Club there will be several thousand acres of shooting land where doves, quail, etc., may be found in abundance.
There will be stabling for one hundred head of horses, all box stalls, and the Club has secured the use of a fine pack of hounds for fox hunting this season…. The Club will open its season with a polo tournament to start on Thanksgiving Day and a golf tournament starting on December 3rd. All members of the Polo Association and United States Golf Association are cordially invited to participate in these events.
[end quoting]
Written in the tone of a publicity announcement, the article did not need to explain to savvy local readers that this Country Club, chartered locally, operated in cooperation with the neighboring Kirkwood Hotel. This was the era of elegant grand-hotel tourism which dominated in select areas of the warm South for extended stays of wealthy paying-guests, especially those escaping winter cold in the North. Local folks of means and manners were encouraged to mingle there as well, where some business and charitable contacts for the community evolved from relationships thus begun in hospitality.
News about the season’s opening and activities would also have been of interest to people of all walks of life as a place offering employment and customers for goods and services of many types.
Big get-together
Also at the top of the same front page of the Aug. 17 Chronicle and near the previous article, a headline proclaims “Encampment A Success,” followed by a subtitle, “Various Clubs Had Great Time at the Hermitage Mill Pond.”
That article’s opening sentence is a whopping 84 words long, trying to pack into it all of the names of groups and activities with equal attention to each of them. I will paraphrase and break information into smaller units.
The “big get-together” Friday, Aug. 10, featured “a basket picnic and rally” at the recreational area of Hermitage Mill Pond, a popular hot-weather retreat with cool waters and shady trees. The event had been organized to pull together “city, town, and county,” and attendees included “a great many Camden men and women” along with “several hundred men and women from every section of this county.”
Also part of the event for some of the officials and many of the adults were late-afternoon visits to camp-closing activities nearby for around 115 4-H youngsters who had been staying at the mill pond for a “three-day short course encampment of the Boys’ Pig and Corn Clubs and the Girls’ Home Demonstration, Poultry, Sewing and Cooking Clubs of Kershaw County.” About 50 mothers and fathers attended daily.
The article stated, “Notwithstanding intermittent downpours of rain the first two days and nights, everybody was well-housed in tents, there was plenty of good things to eat, and in addition to the lectures, demonstrations and other courses of instruction, there was an abundance of recreation, such as swimming, singing, dancing, plays and other frolicsome features.”
Camden Mayor H.G. Carrison Jr., and city council members, with a number of adults, were among those at the picnic “motoring” over to greet the campers. The article states that, “With Senator L.O. Funderburk in charge, the boys and girls and numerous visitors held appropriate exercises in memory of the late President [Warren G.] Harding,” whose death had surprised the nation only eight days earlier.
Church outings
In 1923, church activities, large or small, were often reported in local news. The Aug. 17 Chronicle mentioned visiting speakers at the Bethune Methodist Church, for example, and included two accounts of other churches’ outings.
“The Woman’s Auxiliary of the Camden Presbyterian church [Bethesda] held an outdoor meeting Tuesday afternoon at Mulberry,” said one, and president Mrs. J.B. Zemp reported on a conference at Montreat. “Mrs. Walter Sorell, who lives on Mulberry Plantation, was an assistant hostess,” and a “tempting lunch” was “spread under the spreading oaks of Mulberry.”
Another account reports that, “Tuesday afternoon Circle number two of the Woman’s Auxiliary, Camden Baptist church, heard the call to the great out-doors and held a social meeting on the Gun Club grounds, back of the Kirkwood Hotel. It was indeed an ideal place for a gathering on this hot summer afternoon. White clouds floated slowly overhead, changing to rosy tints….” A “bounteous” lunch was spread and the president, Mrs. Robert T. Goodale, “offered a beautiful prayer in nature’s temple to nature’s God.”
Civic League
Both men and women were members and officers of the Civic League, a meeting of which is reported in the Aug. 17 Chronicle. First vice-president Mrs. Edwin Muller, had called the meeting at her home Monday afternoon, and “in spite of the extremely hot weather,” it was “very well attended.”
The purpose of the meeting was “to interest the members in securing books for the rural school libraries. Reading is a recognized educational factor, and the children in some of the school communities are almost entirely without this pleasure and privilege.” The League was soliciting book donations from members and the public to aid rural schools, and seeking new members to join their organization which promoted helpful community improvements.
A separate news story related to other educational matters, giving details on the State Teacher’s Examination to be administered at the Kershaw County Court House Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24-25, and concluding, “Applicants are expected to furnish paper and writing materials” to take the exam.
Seeking river support
A long discussion within a column of social news items in the Aug. 17 issue stated that the vice president of the Columbia Railway and Navigation Company had spent Wednesday in Camden conferring with the Chamber of Commerce and other citizens in hopes of “having the members of the South Carolina delegation in Congress work for an appropriation to clean out the Wateree and Congaree rivers from Camden and Columbia to the Santee River junction to make these portions navigable … in connection with the Santee-Cooper canal project.” Further support was to be sought locally to influence restoring the river’s navigability.
Then and today
Overall, the study of the Aug. 17, 1923, Camden Chronicle included examples of various groups of citizens in Kershaw County finding ways to work together enjoyably for common good. Isn’t that the kind of cooperation we hope that our community can continue to point to when others ask what there is to do here?
If you wish to update information or comment on this column, email me at kershawcountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Joan A. Inabinet and L. Glen Inabinet are authors of A History of Kershaw County (2011) and The World of Jak Smyrl (2020). Today’s column was written by Joan Inabinet. It was made available by the Kershaw County Historical Society to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.