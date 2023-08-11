Not long ago at the Kershaw County Visitor Center, I overheard someone asking a staffer a sincere question — What’s there to do here?” The out-of-towner said his family expected to move to this area and were wondering with what activities their interests would “fit in.”

Walking on past the conversation, I turned over in my head a perspective that is the topic of this column. It offers some responses to a what’s-to-do” question had it been asked by a visitor here in mid-August 100 years ago. Then, as now, weather and seasonal timing influence activities.