Camden High junior Caroline Cassidy won the AAA title in the 400 meter hurdles while setting a new school record in the event at Saturday’s AAA state track and field championship meet held at Lower Richland High School.
Cassidy, who won the AAA Lower State crown the previous Saturday on her home track, finished in a time of 1:04.48 at Lower Richland to help the Lady Bulldogs to an eighth-place finish with 28 points. Seneca won the team title with 96.5 points.
Leiyana Rose also had a strong day in Hopkins for the Lady bulldogs as she scored points in four events. Rose was sixth in the triple jump and seventh in both the long jump and the 100-meter dash. Rose also joined Cassidy, Nahliviah Greene and Ihliviah Greene in finishing second in the 4 x 400-meter relay.
Ihliviah Green contributed points with a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter run.
The Camden boys received a pair of eight-place finishes for a point each from Kendal Cooke in the 400-meter race and from the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Cooke, Henry Green, Dylan Locklear and Davis Kinard.
L-E results: The Lugoff-Elgin boys finished with five points which was good for 26th in the 4A meet staged at Lower Richland won by Greenville with 86 points.
Demon sophomore Zaquawn Muphy was fifth in the 100-meter dash while teammate Khadophie Outten took eighth in the discus.
The Lady Demons finished 28th in the 4A girls’ meet. Westwood and Ridge View tied for the top spot with 70 points each.
L-E’s Taylor Wells was sixth in the 100-meter dash to account for the L-E girls’ scoring.
NC results: Jordan Joe finished fourth in the long jump, Aiden Wiles was fourth in the discus while Kaleb Caldwell was seventh in the long jump to account for all 12 North Central points as the Knights finished 19th in the AA boys championship meet held at Spring Valley High School.
Greer Middle College won the AA crown with 76 points.