Private school vouchers and accountability
During the past couple of weeks, public school districts across South Carolina have expended significant instructional time, professional energy, and resources to administer the SC Ready bubble tests.
It is ironic that during the testing period, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation providing publicly-funded vouchers for private schools that won’t even be required to administer state tests. In fact, these schools will essentially be permitted to invent their own accountability structures. What a deal.
The voucher legislation was spearheaded by Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. Ms. Weaver has called any requirement for private schools benefitting from public funds to have the same accountability structure as public schools a “poison pill.”
Does she believe this because she knows that many private schools would not look particularly effective based on a legitimate apples-to-apples student performance comparison with public schools?
It would be interesting to hear from State Sen. Penry Gustafson and State Rep. Ben Connell as to why publicly supported private schools are exempt from the same rigorous and transparent accountability requirements as regular public schools.
Their logic on this matter would be helpful, especially for the students, staff, and families who must endure the yearly state testing marathon.
Dr. Frank E. Morgan, retired superintendent, Kershaw County School District, Richmond, Va.