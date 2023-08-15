There are different forms of pressure in all facets of life. In football, winning and trying to sustain it, can bring it on. Not so much when it comes to the Camden High football team.
The Bulldogs enter this season having won a school-record four straight region championships. As Team 130 tries to make it five in as many seasons, seventh-year CHS head coach Brian Rimpf said it is business as usual on the corner of Ehrenclou Drive and York Street.
“I don’t know that pressure has been around here for a couple years. It’s more of just the expectation,” he said of developing a winning culture. “I don’t think they feel pressured into winning another region championship. That’s just the expectation here.
“Everybody in our program has not been part of a season where Camden has not won a region championship. These guys certainly want to uphold that tradition. It’s nice trying to be the team that everyone wants to beat.”
The last conference team to pin a loss on the Dogs was Fairfield Central back on Oct. 11, 2019, when the Griffins blocked a last-second CHS field goal try. Since then, Rimpf and company have rattled off 18 straight league victories. Asked if there is a secret to his program’s recent run of success, the former NFL offensive tackle attributes it to experience.
Camden is one of the very few AAA programs in the state to field both a freshman and junior varsity team to go with the varsity squad. Getting game experience early and not sitting and watching from the sidelines has allowed the younger players to get their feet wet and not come to the varsity squad with stars in their eyes on Friday nights in the fall.
“One thing which has set us apart from other high school teams is our varsity teams is junior or seniors. It’s very rare for us to have an underclassman on the varsity team,” he said of a program in which has seen only a handful of freshmen or sophomores see playing time, much less earn a starting job. “It means were mature. Our guys are developed and they have played at least two years of football already. I feel those factors have helped us when it comes to the preseason and getting ready for the year.”
This year’s edition of the Bulldogs is a more laid back, take care of business and move on group than some of their predecessors. Rimpf smiled when comparing this unit to that of the 2020 team which was more vocal, brash and in your face from the time they stepped onto the field.
“I think what strikes me about this group the most is their experience and the way they go about their business. They’re not near as animated as teams we had in the past, but these guys are getting their work done. I look forward to seeing what they can do this season,” Rimpf said of his current squad.
“These guys have struck me as such an experienced, mature group. We have four starters returning on defense and seven on offense, but the 11 who are replacing those guys all carry themselves as veterans; as mature high school kids.”
Rimpf added the 2023 Bulldogs attacked the weight room and the practice field in the off-season as a team which was on a mission. He said this group has been sitting on go since suffering a 31-14 loss to Dillon in the third round of last year’s playoffs.
“I didn’t think we needed the three scrimmages this year. Our guys have just gone to work and have done their job,” Rimpf said. “They had a great spring, they had a great summer and here we are in the preseason and, I feel that we’re ready to play week one, especially offensively.”
OffenseThere is a comfort level when you return seven starters on one side of the football. There is an even warmer and fuzzier feeling when four of those players are at the skill positions.
With only four starters returning on defense, Rimpf said, at least early in the season, the offense will be asked to carry more than its share of the burden. A season ago, CHS averaged better than 35 points per game.
“Any time that you have an offense that you feel can score some points,” Rimpf said, “the defense can take longer to come around. We expect our offense to score some points. We have four starters back who are going to touch the ball, a lot; all those guys scored a bunch of points for us last year and three started in the state championship game two years ago. We expect those guys to make plays for us.”
The trigger man for the Dogs is quarterback Grayson White (see accompanying feature story.) The 6-foot, 245-pound senior, a third-year starter, is coming off a junior campaign in which he passed for 2,157 yards and 20 touchdowns while having rushed for another 887 yards and 13 trips to the end zone.
Backing him up is junior Wyatt Thompson (6-1, 175) who doubles as a starting safety.
Lining up at tailback is senior Averee Hickmon (5-5, 174) who is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,234 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lending a hand with the rushing chores is speedy junior Machi Wilson (5-10, 168) who will also start at outside linebacker.
The third and fourth returning starters are senior wide outs JaQuarius Mayrant (6-0, 170) and Aidan Heriot (6-1, 175). Mayrant, who will also carry the football on occasion, caught a team-best 62 passes for 1,002 yards and six for scores in just 10 games. He also averaged a team-best 24.2 yards in kick returns. Heriot, who was forced into playing quarterback in last year’s second round win over Lower Richland following White’s early game injury, had 40 grabs for 555 yards and five TDs last year while also serving as the team’s punter and punt return specialist. A new name and face in the receiving corps is junior Kevell Sutton (5-10, 146) who saw playing time in the playoffs last year after being brought up from the junior varsity.
Senior Max Ford (5-10, 142) enjoyed a strong off-season and will be in the lineups when the Dogs go to a four receiver set while also handling the kicking chores.
Camden may also employ a hybrid tight end/wide receiver in senior Donald Moore (6-0, 220), who started on defense last year, and will also see time on that side of the football this time around.
“Six of the seven of those skill position players are seniors which means they have all played a lot of football and have been around a long time,” Rimpf said. “We really feel good about their knowledge about or system and just football.’
Up front, the Dogs have done some remodeling in having to replace three graduated starters. The left side of the line features a pair of returning starters in senior left tackle Carter Rimpf (6-3, 275) and classmate James Williams, a 5-8, 235-pound guard who also plays on the defensive line. At center is junior Jamir Richardson (5-11, 280), who started several games at guard last fall before being moved over the football.
On the right side is junior guard Jacob Anderson (5-10, 235) who is flanked by classmate Tanner Bracey 96-1, 280) who will log plenty of plays at defensive end.
“We really feel good about our offensive line. We’re going to have a lot of different combinations up front,” Rimpf said while noting that players such as junior Zechariah Dozier (5-9, 238) and sophomore Dontrell Wilson (6-0, 300) will spell Williams and Bracey to lighten the load on the defensive linemen.
“I know that scoring points on offense really helps the defense out and our guys are excited about that,” Rimpf said as to one hand washing the other.
DefenseHaving lost starting defensive tackle and South Carolina Mr. Football Xzavier McLeod to South Carolina and end Shymeik Jones to Georgia Tech, rebuilding a defense which held opponents to 16 points per game is the task facing the Dogs and defensive coordinator Joey Hendrix who returns four starters to the fold.
Camden will line up in a 3-4 scheme with Williams, Wilson — who gained valuable playing time as a freshman last fall and made 16 stops — and Bracey, who rang up 32 tackles last year, holding the fort along the line.
Junior Bryson Moses (5-9, 245) will see plenty of action along the line as will Moore along with the offensive linemen whose used spring practice to get reps on the defensive side of the ball. Junior Alex Torres (5-7, 235) is the backup nose tackle while junior Kyree Glee (6-0, 260) will also see action up front.
The leader of the defense is inside linebacker Wilson Nash. The 5-11, 180-pound senior, who was also a starter for Camden’s AAA state championship tennis team, is coming off a junior campaign in which he registered a team-high 125 tackles with 15 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage.
“If there is one player who we wanted to bring back on defense,” Rimpf said of Nash, “it was him. He has a nose for the ball and does a good job there in calling the defense and helping our guys out. We feel like he has the potential to be the defensive player of the year in our region.”
Nash will be surrounded by three first-time starters in Machi Wilson, who will be on the outside, while senior Manny Presbot (6-1, 180) gained valuable playing experience and started three games last year and had 61 hits, has been moved to inside linebacker. On the outside across the way is senior nickel Tyrin Macklin (5-8, 142) who has been moved from the secondary and has blossomed in the off-season in his new role.
Also seeing time at linebacker will be seniors Jackson Rundlett (5-11, 205), Jace Rice (5-10, 163), Shiver Huggins (5-8, 166) along with juniors Logan Freeman (5-7, 175) and Chance Dixon (5-11, 225).
Rimpf is excited about a new-look secondary which, he said, has the potential to be as “talented as any group that we’ve had here in seven years.”
“These guys all look the part. They’re all 6-foot or taller and they can all run,” Rimpf said.
At field corner is junior Jo Jo Crim (6-1, 170), a starter at safety last year who had 94 tackles with seven pass breakups and an interception. Already on the radar of many a college program, the speedster may also see time at wide out.
Across the way from Crim is Lavonte Williams, a 6-2, 155-pound junior who was a starter at corner and at receiver for the junior varsity last fall. Junior Treyvon Wright (6-0, 141) and Sutton will back up the corners.
The pair of safeties will have Thompson at start one safety while junior Javon Wesley (5-8, 165) and sophomore Tylin Drakeford (5-9, 150) are engaged in a spirited battle for the starting slot opposite Thompson. Ford, Mayrant and Heriot can also play at safety, in a pinch.
OutlookWhile the quest for a fifth straight region title is one of the first goals for the Bulldogs, Rimpf said that can wait as his troops have an ambitious five-game non-region slate that includes a quartet of class 4A entries and a AA state power in Gray Collegiate Academy.
“We talk about winning a region championship, but I don’t think we’re thinking about that, yet,” he said. “We want to use these first five games to get experience and see what things we’re good at doing so by the time we get to region play at the end of September that everything is clicking and we’re moving well for us.
“We have a lot of good (non-region) opponents on our schedule. We’ll have our work cut out for us those first five games. Obviously, the goal is to win them all, but we’re taking them one game at a time and see how we can get better each and every game.
“We want our guys to stay in the moment and not look ahead to the next opponent. We want them to have great weeks of practice and get ready for that week’s game.”