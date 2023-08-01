In a brief statement sent to the Chronicle-Independent on July 26, Karesh at Beechwood Long-Term Care Center stated that several case of COVID-19 had reported at the facility.
“We were notified last evening [July 25] that a couple of residents and staff have tested positive for COVID,” Karesh official said. “All visitors must wear masks at all times, go straight to the resident’s room, and maintain social distance at all times. Please remember that any person has the potential to carry COVID, including family members. Please help us to protect your loved one by following the guidelines.”