Kershaw County Coroner David West announced Sunday morning that a man died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. West identified the deceased as Austin William Russell Outlaw, 27, of the Camden area.
“Kershaw County 911 received a call at 6:02 p.m. (on Saturday) of a motorcycle collision in the 2700 block of Providence Road in the Cassatt area,” West said. “The motorcycle was headed south when it went off the right side of the road and into the woods. It appears that he lost control of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”
West said Outlaw was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.