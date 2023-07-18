Today, we bring you, as we often do, a preview of tonight’s Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting. As the headline indicates, trustees will be taking up a resolution tonight that could see them receive a small, but not irrelevant, annual salary for being members of the board. This would be the first time Kershaw County school board members would receive any compensation beyond the $75 each of them receives for attending the board’s meetings.
According to a copy of the resolution, the chairman, currently James Smith would receive $10,500; $9,500 for the vice chair, currently Shirley Halley; and $8,500 for all other trustees — currently Ron Blackmon, Autumn Furniss, Matt Irick, Charles King, Todd McDonald, Donald Reeves, and David Roberts. This would not start until Jan. 1, 2025.
If the resolution passes, Kershaw County would become the 13th of South Carolina’s 73 school districts to provide an annual salary of some kind to its trustees. According to a S.C. School Boards Association fact sheet, those annual salaries range from as $4,000 in Cherokee County to $15,966 in Horry County. The Horry County school board chairman gets $19,159, the most of any school trustee in the state.
So, we think it’s fair to say the compensation proposed in tonight’s resolution is about in the middle of the pack, perhaps just a tad below it.
On the other hand, another 33 districts offer only monthly or per-meeting allowances, sometimes with mileage, sometimes with a little extra for special meetings, and, in the case of Beaufort County, a doubling of its per-meeting fee if a meeting goes over four hours.
Another 28 districts provide no compensation at all to its board members.
Adding up the proposed salaries, the Kershaw County School District would end up paying trustees a total of nearly $80,000 per year just for being trustees. On paper, that’s a somewhat insignificant amount within a $112 million budget.
However, perception is everything.
So, one question is how the public will perceive this resolution. The resolution, in part, states, “(The) board’s compensation rate, has now been held at the same level for many decades, and the Board has conducted an informal survey of the compensation levels for local councils, including Kershaw County Council, and several neighboring school districts, which indicate that this board’s compensation is below the average.”
(For the record, county council’s chair receives $16,363 per year, the vice chair $11,363, and each council member $10,557.)
Of the 12 school districts that offer annual compensation, Lee and Darlington counties are the only ones that are “neighboring.” Lee offers its trustees $3,600 per year, with its chairman receiving $4,100 per year. Darlington’s chairman receives $8,200 annual, its vice chair $7,500 and other trustees $7,000. The next nearest district to offer annual compensation would appear to be Lexington/Richland 5 at a flat $9,846 a year.
Yes, the current board receives compensation “below the average” of a good number of school districts. However, the question then becomes, “Why should trustees be compensated at all, and if so, what is reasonable?”
We’re not the ones who have to answer that question. Trustees need to adequately explain why such compensation is necessary and at the level the resolution proposes so that the public not only understands the motivation behind the proposal, but can decide for themselves whether it is reasonable or not.
We are not here to say whether or not board members deserve to be compensated. Most elected officials receive some kind of salary, although we hope that most run for office not due to the money they can earn, but for the chance to serve and — in the case of school trustees — guide our children’s education so that students are, after a dozen years or so, ready to go to college, a trade school, or enter the workforce or the military.
Even better, they should be guiding that education to be the best it can possibly at all grade levels. We believe they are doing their best to accomplish that, regardless of being compensated — or not.
They still need to explain why this is necessary.