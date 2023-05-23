These days have been and will be filled with choices for Camden’s Joyce Edwards, but probably not only the big one you may be thinking about.
Edwards, the nation’s first- or second-rated girls’ high school junior basketball player — depending on who you read or listen to — will begin paring down her college finalists over the coming weeks and months: That decision is something which thousands of rising high school seniors have to weigh for themselves.
No, this most recent choice which the Camden three-sport standout had to make was taken out of her hands when the Lady Bulldogs’ soccer team lost a 1-0 overtime match to Waccamaw in the AAA Lower State semifinals. Waccamaw went on to trounce Dreher, a team which Camden defeated earlier in the season, 8-1, in the Lower State title contest before taking the state championship with a 5-1 victory over Travelers Rest last Saturday.
Suppose Camden had defeated Waccamaw and Dreher. It would have been an interesting choice for Edwards since she was invited to try out for USA Basketball’s Women’s 19U National Team. The workouts in Colorado Springs fell smack dab in the middle of the S.C. High School League state soccer finals weekend.
When pushed as to what she would have done had the two events coincided with one another, Edwards smiled and said she would have pursued her second AAA state crown this year while extending her regrets to the powers-that-be at USA Basketball.
Turns out that Waccamaw may have done Edwards a favor as on Monday, the 6-foot-3 forward was one of 12 players — and just two high school players — selected by Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor as part of a team which will represent the United States at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Madrid July 15-23.
“It would have been tough,” a smiling Edwards said of deciding between playing for a state soccer title to go along with the win she and her CHS teammates won on the basketball court in March or, attending the tryouts, “but I would have played in the (soccer) championship game.”
Instead, Edwards, the class of 2024 girls’ National Player of the Year as selected by MaxPreps.com, boarded a plane and zipped to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs where 24 invited players tried their best to impress Taylor and her staff and work their way to fill one of the dozen spots on the roster.
Playing and practicing a mile above sea level proved almost as challenging to the young ladies as the on-court competition itself. Edwards said the lighter air drained almost all the players at one time or another. Fortunately, she said, she was in top shape given a 31-game high school basketball season which ended on March 4 was followed by her stepping directly onto the soccer pitch the following day with AAU basketball games and practices sprinkled into the mix.
“It wasn’t that hard because I was never really out of playing basketball because AAU basketball came during soccer season. I was never really out of (condition), per se,” she said of getting back into the swing of things in the days immediately following the end of Camden’s soccer season.
Trying out for the USA Basketball 19U squad was Edwards’ third time being invited to try out for a USA Basketball squad. Knowing, a bit, as to what would be required of her and knowing the routine eased any pressure which Edwards may have felt once she arrived for the workout sessions.
“I’ve gone to USA Team trials twice, actually. I didn’t want it to define me and I didn’t put any pressure on myself like that I had to make the team, but I was looking forward to making it,” she said of dealing with the pressure of trying to play for one’s country.
Once having locked down a spot, Edwards found herself as one of four players on the roster who check in at six-foot-3 or above with 6-foot-6 LSU-bound center/forward Aalyah Del Rosario the tallest of the bunch. Edwards, who is a do-it-all player at Camden with her ability to handle the ball leading to her being second on the team in assists while also being able to step outside and hit the short- to mid-range jumper, will play the power (four) forward spot in Taylor’s scheme. Playing on the edge in the fast-paced offense, Edwards said, fits her favored style of play.
“We already have guards. They have plenty of guards and we have good size,” she said of the make-up of the roster. “I probably enjoy playing the four more because, looking at it from trials, we play four out. I am on the wing just as much as a guard is. I have a driving lane so it’s not that bad.
“They’re going to be high-transition, fast-paced (games.) They were emphasizing that during trials, which is my game. I’m going to enjoy that.”
The unknowns come in the form of facing international competition. Playing both high school ball as well as on the AAU circuit, Edwards said, there is a comfort level as to knowing what individual players like to do while also having an idea as to what style an opponent favors. All that will be thrown out the window with teams from other countries involved in the mix.
The unknown both excites and has Edwards a tad apprehensive as to knowing what awaits her in Spain.
“I really don’t know what to expect and that kind of scares me. Actually, it makes me look forward to it even more,” she said of the international game and its idiosyncrasies from the way it is played in America. “Playing-wise, it’s just playing against people I do not know. In USA, I practically know all the girls that I’m playing against and I somewhat about the teams because I’ve played on the circuit for so long with some of the greatest players. You just don’t know when you are going to get when you play overseas.”
“Of course, (the World Cup is) going to be more physical and more competitive than it would be playing AAU basketball, but with the trials as competitive as they were, I’m sure we’ll be fine.
Traveling to Spain will be the first time Joyce Edwards has traveled abroad. She looks forward to experiencing a different culture while concentrating on her duties on the basketball court at the same time.
As for herself, she has spent plenty of time in the CHS gym — sometimes in the hours before a soccer match — working on her all-around game. She has put in many hours working on her 3-point shooting, something she did not have to worry about for Natalie Norris’ Lady Bulldogs, but expected to be a part of her role and her package for Team USA.
One last difference with Team USA is that it is a squad made up of girls who were brought together for the first time for tryouts in May before returning home for more than a month. The girls will not be on the same floor together, again, until they start pre-World Cup practice in early July. For most foreign countries, their teams play together year ‘round save for those who may have players who attend college in America.
“It’s really quick. We have six days of practice in Colorado and then we’re going right to Madrid,” Edwards said of the hurried schedule and how it may play out. “Other teams have been together for years. It’s going to be interesting.”
The Decision: Included on the USA Women’s U19 National Team roster are five players who were college freshmen in 2023, five who will be entering their freshman year come this fall along with Edwards and fellow class of ’24 high schooler Allie Zibell, a 5-foot-11 guard from Neenah, Wis., who is committed to UConn.
The 10 colleges represented on the team reads like a who’s who of prominent women’s basketball programs including the likes of defending national champion LSU, South Carolina, Stanford, Oregon, Notre Dame, Duke, Texas, Ohio State and a pair from UCLA. During down time in Colorado Springs, nearly each girl who already made their college choice, took their turns in selling their programs to Edwards.
“Yeah, yeah,” Edwards said with a laugh. “I’m getting the recruiting pitch from some players, especially during trials, but it was still fun.”
Ironically, her selection to the national 19U team forced Edwards and her family to pivot from their original plans as to what colleges she would visit in the summer. Recently, the NCAA put an end to its rules that student-athletes were limited to six official visits. Now, Edwards — an honor roll student all her life — can take paid stops to as many schools as she pleases as she seeks the right fit academically and basketball-wise.
“We were planning on making my visits during the summer, but since this (Team USA) came up, I’m probably going to do a lot more of them in the fall. And now, since they changed it to unlimited visits, I don’t have to think about it as much,” she said.
Like her playing soccer in the spring after basketball season, Edwards plays for Paige Wilson’s Lady Bulldog volleyball team in the fall. As a junior, Edwards earned AAA All-State volleyball laurels, giving her the hat trick for all-state honors in her three sports.
Since volleyball matches, save for weekend tournaments, are usually played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the schedule allows Edwards to have free time on weekends which will work perfectly as she puts together a list of schools which she would like to visit. Just as she plays free and easy on the two hardwoods and the soccer pitch, Edwards has adopted the same type of attitude when it comes to making a decision as to which college she will visit and, ultimately, attend.
Easily the most heavily recruited student-athlete in Kershaw County history, Edwards said she has already started trimming the list of programs down to “between 10 and 13 schools.” She hopes to release her top five list during the course of the summer. She has not nailed down a specific day or time as to when it all might happen. For now, she is staying true to herself and doing her homework as she studies each school and the best academic fit for her anticipated major in college.
“I don’t really feel any pressure,” she said of the recruiting process before adding that programs are “going to do what they feel they need to do to recruit me. At the end of the day, though, it’s my decision.
“I feel like I’m real lackadaisical with the process. I need to start taking it a little more seriously.”