Following a full regular season, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department all-star youth baseball and girls’ softball teams begin play throughout the region in district tournaments.
Here is a listing of the teams and coaching staffs, tournament sites and first round opponent — if available — and opponents:
Softball
(Tournament play for all teams was scheduled to have started Thursday and will continue in Jefferson ballfield at 406 Ogburn Drive.)
KC American Darlings (7-8 year olds): Eva Barrilleaux, Addison Dixon, Bristol Douglas, London Howey, Olivia King, Merit Messer, Caroline Oddie, Skylar Perkins, Rileigh Roberson, Madison Sowell, Annalee Tidwell, Payten Truesdale
Coaching staff: Grace Messer, Traci Barrilleaux, Chris Tidwell, Emily Tidwell
KC American Angels (9-10 year olds): Sadie Brazell, Kaidence Campfield, Lilly Catoe, Kinlee Clark, Lilah Dabney, Emiri Haymore, Molly Hudson, Emerson Johnson, Elizabeth Shirley, Walker Watkins, Easley Williams
Coaching staff: Cara Williams, Bubba Shirley, Lee Williams
KC American Ponytails (11-12 year olds): Kyra Akshar, Jaden Boettinger, Jema Boettinger, Aubree Bolin, Marley Brockington, Miriam Byrum, Raeley Cimino, Taylor Dixon, Michaela Hayes, Riley Iseman, Brooke Moore, Jada Robinson
Coaching staff: Kevin Byrum, Paul Bolin, Chris Perrigo
Baseball
(Tournament play started last night for all baseball teams and continues through the weekend.)
KC National (7-8 year olds coaches’ pitch): Maddox Anderson, Trenton Baker, Perry Beckham, Easton Colvin, Hudson Faulkenberry, Jackson Hill, Bradley Horton, Garrett Owings, Wyatt Rimpf, Deacon Scott, William West
Coaching staff: Will Powers, Griff Beckham, Maury West, Michael Horton
First game: Thursday, June 15 vs. Chesterfield @ Hartsville Northern (1214 Old Ruby Rd., Hartsville)
KC East (7-8 year olds coaches’ pitch): Baker Catoe, Harrison Croft, Waylon Dennis, David Dixon, Michael Gladden, Miles Glenn, Landon Harmon, Wyatt Harvel, Hunter Holland, Emmit Hughes, Peyton Outen, Bradley Raper
Coaching staff: Lisa Croft, Deron Croft, Luther Harmon, Derek Raper
First game: Friday, June 16 vs. winner of KC National/Chesterfield @ Hartsville Northern (1214 Old Ruby Rd., Hartsville)
KC National (9-10 year olds AAA): Tanner Andeson, Brayden Bradshaw, Richard Bradshaw, Colton Coates, Michael Culp III, Ryan Davis, James Edens, Easton Furniss, William Hill IV, Rucker Johnson, Levi Marsh, Reece Williams
Coaching staff: Josh Bradshaw, Kevin Culp, Lee Williams
First game: Thursday, June 15 vs. KC East @ McBee (465 South 11th St., McBee)
KC East (9-10 year olds AAA): Kaden Aiken, Logan Blizzard, Kabriel Boyd, Cody Greene, Jensen Griffith, Teryl Hobson, Logan Horne, Sutton Jay, Jameson Lane, Jefferson Lane, Braxton Null, Dominic Stephen Jr.
Coaching staff: Preston Adkins, Jeremy Horne, Jeremy Lane
First game: Thursday, June 15 vs. KC National @ McBee (465 South 11th St., McBee)
KC National (11-12 year olds Ozone): Levi Arnett, Joseph Carrington IV, Wade Coker, Shane Gainey, William Horton, Alexander Jenkins, Randsom Johnson, Stephen Kelly IV, Mayson Pena, Lawton Tucker, Gage Watts, Patrick West
Coaching staff: Stephen Kelly, Sam Arnett, Ernie Coker
First game: Friday, June 16 vs. KC East/Hartsville Northern winner @ Byerly Park (700 Russell Rd., Hartsville)
KC East (11-12 year olds Ozone): Liam Beamer, Parker Burris, Casen Cook, Tanner Dawkins, Riley Eyers, Gavin Foret, Angelo Ghouralal Jr., David Lauderman, Landon Race, Samuel Turner, William Way, Rease Young
Coaching staff: Joe Lauderman, Marco Broom, Roger Race
First game: Thursday, June 15 vs. Hartsville Northern @ Byerly Park (700 Russell Rd., Hartsville)