One of the things that I will likely not get to do in our series covering the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland School Fire is give what some might call a good “accounting of the dead.”
There is so much to relate about the in-depth seminar that took place Tuesday, and the two-part ceremony held on Wednesday that — as noted in today’s editorial — I’m having to split it into three stories.
So, just in case, I wanted to something to honor the 77 men, women and children who died in the Cleveland School fire a century ago.
Their names appear on the memorial on the site of the school itself. It is an obelisk with a large plaque affixed on one side. In 15 cases for the women, the honorific “Mrs.” is used. In five of those cases, the husband’s name appears after the “Mrs.” rather than the woman’s own name.
All of the entries on the plaque are capitalized, followed by their ages, that read (for example) AGE 7 YR. Those ages range from 1 to 64, although I suspect any of the three 1-year-olds may have been younger than that. Perhaps someone can help me in clarifying that point. Meanwhile, I will simply place their age as a number after their name.
I will also note, as I did in my May 12 front page article, that there was one Black person who died in the fire. Their name is at the bottom of the obelisk, separate from the others, and marked as “colored.”
On one hand, it bothers me to even note that the creators of the obelisk felt it necessary to do that. On the other, I would hate for them to be overlooked or presumed to be something they were not.
You’ll note my compromise as I now list the names of those who perished in the Cleveland School Fire on the night of May 17, 1923:
Grace Arrants, 7
Ima Arrants, 17
Mrs. Floride Brown, 47
Lottie Brown, 9
Eugene A. Brown, 57
Mrs. Eugene A. Brown, 49
Ellie Barnes, 17
Fannie Bowers, 16
Mrs. Lula Croft, 37
Dorothy Croft, 10
Hamilton Croft, 6
Mrs. Estelle Campbell, 20
Eoline Campbell, 14
Ase R. Davis, 37
Mrs. Ase R. Davis, 42
Leila Mae Davis, 14
Lina Davis, 8
Mrs. Lizzie Davis, 34
Eva Mae Davis, 10
Fannie Lee Davis, 7
W.G. Davis Jr., 3
G. Lucas Dixon, 42
Clara Dixon, 12
Mrs. Nannie Dixon, 50
Linwood Dixon, 12
Sara Dixon, 9
Mrs. Addie Dixon, 22
Margaret Dixon, 7
Mrs. Theresa Dixon, 32
Thelma Dixon, 9
Theda Dixon, 6
Willene Dixon, 1
Mary Lynn Godwin, 1
Charlie W. Hendrix, 52
Mazie Hendrix, 15
Annie Lee Hendrix, 13
Wilbur Hendrix, 10
Alva Hendrix, 6
Wesley E. Hendrix, 60
Bertie Hendrix, 16
Frank Hinson, 9
J.C. Hinson, 9
Ora Belle Hinson, 11
Charles N. Humphries, 64
Mrs. Charles N. Humphries, 56
Tom B. Humphries, 30
William Jeter Johnson, 11
Mrs. Kate McCaskill, 40
Roy McCaskill, 4
Adeline McCaskill, 20
Colza McCaskill, 12
Grace McCaskill, 5
Miller McLeod, 39
Mrs. Miller McLeod, 33
Lindsey McLeod, 5
Milton McLeod, 1
Burnell G. McLeod, 29
Mrs. Burnell G. McLeod, 27
Bruce McLeod, 2
M. Baum McLeod, 63
Jessie E. Pearce, 40
Mrs. Dora Phillips, 45
Ola Phillips, 17
Dorene Phillips, 14
Eva Phillips, 8
Mrs. Grace Rhoden, 32
Jack Rush, 15
Clara Mae Sowell, 13
Louise Sowell, 8
Jessie Smith, 13
Dunnie Truesdale, 23
Emily Trapp, 10
Vera Trapp, 9
Sadie Wade, 17 (“colored”)
Shell J. West, 37
Thelma West, 15
Rebeka West, 11
The three Wests are the father and cousins of the late S.C. Gov. John C. West, who was only 9 months old at the time. Grace Rhoden was his aunt, and Jack Rush was another cousin.
The first four Davis names are a mother, father and two daughters. Their 17-year-old son, Thompson, ended up raising his remaining four siblings — a brother and three more sisters.
G. Lucas Dixon was the coroner who died — along with his daughter, Clara — when he went back in the school to try to rescue her.
The first five Hendrixes are a father and his four children, leaving no one in that family alive.
There are more stories to tell as the remembrance continues.