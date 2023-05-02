During its April 25 meeting, Kershaw County Council honored the memory of S.E. Johnson, who served as the principal of Bethune High School and was once superintendent of the Kershaw County School District.
According to the proclamation read by Chairwoman Katie Guinn during the meeting, Johnson, who passed away in 1965, was previously honored by having the former Bethune High School football named for him as the S.E. Johnson Memorial Stadium.
Part of the proclamation included the presentation of the plaque that was once affixed to the stadium bearing Johnson’s name to the Johnson family and copies of the proclamation to the Johnson and Huckabee families.
District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe, whose district includes Bethune, read from an editorial published in the Camden Chronicle in 1965 shortly after Johnson passed away.
“They talked about what a great sense of humor he had and what a great person he really was and how he had his own personal goal of getting his master’s degree,” Catoe said, adding that Johnson did so in the 1940s from the University of South Carolina. “He was known as a person who could fix or do anything and he took care of the grounds himself. Now, back then, there weren’t principals, they were called superintendents, and he was over all the schools in the Bethune area. He took care of the grounds during the summer, he took care of the ballfield and make sure the sprinklers were on and the grass was cut.”
Reading from the editorial, Catoe said, “He touched so many lives, particularly the lives of his children. He could relate to the high schoolers as well as the first graders and it was said that most of the time first graders were at home in his office. He was, indeed, a special man who touched so many lives, especially those who of us lucky enough to call him Dad and Grandad.”
District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones, who said he is friends with both families, said they had a little trouble finding the plaque at first.
“Mr. Huckabee wanted this done and [it had] to be chiseled out of the wall,” Jones said, going on to inform council and others present that Huckabees and Johnsons would be receiving framed copies of the proclamation.
S.E. “Eugene” Johnson III related some of his memories.
“I remember riding my tricycle up and down the hallway in the high school, and I could even go into the classroom when he was in there,” Johnson said. “I want to thank the Huckabee family and the county council and Kershaw County for everything that you all have done going over the ballfield — I know you had to push and pull, Paul [Huckabee], and I really appreciate that — and digging that out of the column because when Beth and I rode by there one day … we could go and look at what all would be involved, but I’m glad the professionals went and got it and took care of it for us.”