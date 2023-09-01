Eva Hoagland

Eva Hoagland ran the second-fastest time for the Lugoff-Elgin girls in Saturday's Battle of Camden cross country meet held at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.

 Tom Didato/C-I

Battling hot and humid conditions Saturday morning, 19 boys’ and 18 girls’ cross country varsity and junior varsity teams from across the state took part in the season-opening Battle of Camden cross country meet held at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.

In all, 446 runners took part in the annual event.