Battling hot and humid conditions Saturday morning, 19 boys’ and 18 girls’ cross country varsity and junior varsity teams from across the state took part in the season-opening Battle of Camden cross country meet held at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.
In all, 446 runners took part in the annual event.
By morning’s end, Dutch Fork had run off with the boys’ and girls’ titles. In the boys’ meet, the Silver Foxes out-ran West Florence, 42-58. Lugoff-Elgin checked in at sixth place with 192 points while Camden came in 10th with 278. North Central came home 18th with 480.
In the girls’ meet, Dutch Fork outdueled runner-up Northside Christian Academy, 85-92. L-E was eighth with 215 points followed by Camden in 10th with 264.
Individually, West Florence’s Kaleb Burroughs won the boys’ crown as he traversed the 3.1-mile layout in a time of 16:20.26. On the girls’ side, Emma Ashley of Westwood set the pace with a winning time of 19:15.73.
Boys
Camden: Davis Kinard (32nd, 18:19.70), William Hutto (63rd, 20:30.86), Matthew Lounsberry (64th, 20:27.66), Jacob Reed (65th, 20:28.39), Wyatt Sandberg (77th, 21:14.98)
Lugoff-Elgin: Matthew Galllagher (32nd, 18:45.15), Josiah Gustrafson (37th, 19:04.44), Anthony Gibson (38th, 19:05.34), Sam Hemingway (40th, 19:10.14), Trenten Cardoza (45th, 19:23.90)
North Central: Gabriel Espinal (88th, 21:55.01), Jonathan Roberts (117th, 56.87), Gabriel Reed (120th, 24:12.85), Anthony Jackson (136th, 26:16.10)
Girls
Camden: Kylee Hunt (36th, 23:38.99), Brooklyn Bowen (40th, 23:53.01), Lizeth Gonzalez (66th, 25:37.07), Hope O’Bradovich (67th, 25:37.53), Amber Gladden (87th, 27:14.72)
Lugoff-Elgin: Dakota Parker (17th, 22:20.33), Elizabeth Gustafson (31st, 23:23.10), Eva Hoagland (48th, 24:35. 38), Hannah Flake (63rd, 25:34.94), Lily Nicks (72nd, 25:49.72)
North Central: Hannah Epps (39th, 23:52.07), Mary Norwood (71st, 25:48.07), Allie Anderson (121st, 30:57.19)