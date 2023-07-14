Written in the heat of summer, this month’s column begins with a peek at some the tasks of daily life carried out here during the season of swelter in bygone days of non-electrified Kershaw County.
The column also draws attention to a historic West Wateree agricultural homeplace built from the 18th century, and it ends with a rich resource of information about a number of places in the county — often private and inaccessible to public view — which readers with home computers can comfortably “visit” electronically whatever the weather.
Along the way, Revolutionary and Native American tidbits are entwined with multiple West Wateree generations.
Rock Springs Plantation
To zoom back in time, I quote below a portion of Chapter 13 from “An Old Clock Remembers,” an undated, printed booklet about Rock Spring(s) Plantation/Farm on Lugoff’s Ridgeway Road. Some still-occupied parts of the old place may be viewed traveling that way just north of Twenty-five Mile Creek. (Read a photocopy of the full publication in the Team-Gettys family files in the Camden Archives.)
The following descriptive passage was written by Martha A. Thiem (old-country spelling of Team). I was given a photocopy years ago by Mrs. Irene Gettys, whose husband, Nick, descended from the Team-Gettys line that included Adam Team, whom Historic Camden recorded being at the Battle of Camden and one of the area’s last living Revolutionary patriot soldiers. The growing Gettys family in 1803 moved from the old Team tavern into the Rock Springs residence, built in the 1790s, and began adding and expanding a large complex of farm and family buildings that served for generations.
In the following passage from “Old Clock,” the author brings to life summertime experiences of the Rock Springs family approximately 100 years ago.
(Quoting Martha A. Thiem)
‘A Summer Day’
Summer is at its peak. Spring is a busy time, but in summer the hill hums with activities. From the cock’s first crow and the ringing of the plantation bell to bedtime there is no let-up, except for the noon hour.
The sheep must be sheared of the heavy winter’s coat of wool. The geese must be run down and picked for the pillows and feather beds. The air is ripe with the clamor of “bahs” and squawks.
The grain is turning yellow and must be cut with a hand blade and tied into bundles.
The fruit in the orchards is ripening. Early in the morning the men go with great hampers to gather the peaches, plums, apples, and cherries to can, dry, or preserve.
The canning and preserving is a hot job for those standing over a wood range, packing the hot fruit in glass jars. Peach preserves, as made by this family, require infinite pains. With a pocket knife each peach is cut around a kernel into halves, which are cooked in heavy syrup until clear. Then they are laid inside up on large platters and sunned for several hours to toughen. They are then returned to the syrup and cooked slowly until deep red in color.
Those delicious plum, cherry, and strawberry jams must not be overlooked, nor the clear apple jelly made without pectin. There must be dozens of jars of peach pickles, that give just the right zest to a dinner.
Another group of workers, sitting in the cool shade of the scuppernong arbor, are busy peeling and slicing peaches and apples for drying. The children do not find this job so easy, for they must stand in the hot sun, laying the pieces inside up on boards made for this purpose. The fruit must begin drying quickly after being cut, so as to be light in color. The boards are covered with mosquito net and put on the euonymus hedges for the fruit to dry.
All goes well unless a sudden thunder shower comes up, and then there is a mad rush to get them inside. The house is permeated with the odor of partially dried fruit. When the fruit is thoroughly dry, it is stored in thin flour sacks and sunned every day until winter, and oh, those delicious fried peach tarts sprinkled with powdered sugar! Just try one some time.
In the meantime someone discovers that the milk in the earthen churn has clabbered and is ready to be churned. That is a tiresome job, churning the milk with a wooden dasher. To the children, standing by waving paper fly-minders, it seems an eternity before the butter forms in little globules on the dasher. The housekeeper gathers it up with a spoon, washes it in the piggin until free of milk. Then she salts it, presses it with a wooden paddle into a firm ball, pats it into shape, and with the paddle prints it in designs of her own creation.
In the midst of all this someone sounds the alarm that the bees are swarming. Now it is really time to get busy, before the queen bee leads her subjects astray. The little wooden crates in the hive under some peach trees are filled with honeycomb from which the amber-colored honey is oozing, and the bees must find a new home. It takes a brave man to face a swarm of bees, and he must be equipped with suitable armor to face such a formidable foe. So wearing cotton gloves and a broad-brimmed hat, veiled with mosquito nets, he goes forth to war.
Another warrior, likewise armed and equipped, must lure the swarm to a new home with a small portion of honey. The queen bees’ subjects know her voice, so it must be drowned with the ringing of bells and beating on tin pans, lest she lead them astray. When they are safely housed in a new home, the old hive is robbed of its wealth. But the robber had better keep his eyes for some straggler trying to defend his property.
With the first warm days, Grandmother moves to the front porch. There she sits all day, gently waving her turkey-tailed fan. In her eyes is that faraway look, as if she is dreaming of bygone days. Occasionally the children disrupt her thoughts by bouncing up and down on the joggling board, or some one of them will bring her a rose or a sprig of verbena from the flower garden. The bees drone lazily over the flowers, almost lulling her to sleep.
During the morning someone will remember to bring her a luscious peach, or the half of a cool watermelon that has been lowered in the well by a rope for several days. She eats only the heart of the melon.
As the day wanes and the shadows lengthen, the soft tinkle of bells is heard clearer and clearer. The cows, following the leader’s bell, are coming in from their grazing. Each cow takes her place in a stall; the milker, with a wooden piggin in his left hand, sits on a stool and soon fills the piggin with the white, foamy milk. The little calf in the meantime is held at bay with a switch as he looks on and sees himself deprived of his just rights…
When the long summer day comes to an end, all are ready for a bath (on the installment plan) and to fall into bed for a night of unbroken sleep, with no need of a sedative.
(Stop quoting)
More recent generations
In 1983, in support of the 250th birthday observation of the founding of Camden, the Kershaw County Historical Society published Legacy II: Kershaw County History and Heritage, a county-wide oral history project. (The 88-page publication may be read at the Camden Archives.)
Lugoff-Elgin High School senior Abby Watson and her family were living in Rock Springs Plantation’s main house when she interviewed her mother, Eloise Gettys “Cooter” Watson, about life there in the 1930s and ’40s. Abby’s father, Haile Otto “Pete” Watson, “spent many years remodeling” the house, she wrote. Again, the writer’s interest in her homeplace is clearly apparent as she reports her findings about her mother’s generation.
Abby’s article “Rock Springs Plantation” begins, “In the 1930s, Highway 34 [Ridgeway Road, formerly Highway 5], a main road in Lugoff, was a rocky dirt road with many grooves dug into its red clay surface. A dense forest grew on both sides of the narrow road. Five and Twenty Creek did not have a bridge over it, so horses and buggies had to cross over in the water. About a mile from the creek, seen only by those who knew it existed, stood Rock Springs Plantation.”
The Legacy account gives samples of regular work in past times that Mrs. Watson recalled, including annual cold-weather hog-killing with sausage making, smoking, and salt curing: “The family would feast on every other part of the hog, from liver pudding to hog head cheese to ‘chitlins.’ ” Weekly laundry tasks involved homemade soaps and starch, outdoor wooden tubs of water, washboards for scrubbing, and the handwringing of wet garments before hanging them to dry and taking them inside to press with black irons heated on hot fireplace coals.
A 2002 resource online
Today, subdivided largely among family descendants, the expansive acreage of Rock Springs Plantation was one of the county’s numerous historic rural properties that in 2002 were identified, examined, and photographed in a scholarly and professional survey contracted jointly by the Kershaw County Planning and Zoning Department and the S.C. Department of Archives and History.
The Kershaw County Historical Society (KCHS) is acknowledged within the report for having been “closely involved in planning and coordinating the project, as well as steering us toward valuable sources of information and setting up meetings with small local groups…In addition, this organization has assembled a number of historical publications that greatly informed our work.”
The report, “Historic Resources Survey, Kershaw County, SC,” may be read at the Camden Archives or easily Googled on a home computer by typing its title as a query to access a clickable link to its pdf format. Alternately, with greater patience. One can type in its address as: http://nationalregister.sc.gov/SurveyReports/KershawCounty2002SM-2.pdf
Recently, Lugoff resident Charles Baxley, who was KCHS president at the time the survey was completed, reminded me that the origin of the name “Rock Spring” likely came from the location on the plantation of a literal “bowl” carved into the standing rock to catch spring water flowing into it, a relic believed to have been created by Native American users.
Multiple associations of time and daily human life emerge in the study of everyday local places.
