I picked up my youngest daughter from school this week as her first year of college has come to an end. Numerous papers and major projects done. Late nights and finals over. Two semesters complete. Dorm room is empty and clean with the exception of a few scuff marks where posters and photographs once adorned the walls. Our car was packed full with little room to spare. The eight-hour ride back to Camden was quiet for the first hour, and rightfully so; there was plenty for my daughter to process. Many of us can remember that period in our lives after our freshman year when coming back home for the summer meant we temporarily left behind those things we deemed so valuable — a routine to call our own, a tight knit group of friends, and a newfound independence.
The night before we left to come home, we met for dinner two of my daughter’s friends. One was her roommate, and the other she has described as her fourth brother. This trio, otherwise known as her partners in crime, best buds, friends for life, have only known each other for a mere eight months. But there are points in our lives when a number has no real significance or value per se, and this is the case here. Over the course of the evening (and two large pizzas), I listened to them recall some of their best moments together. I heard their gratitude for each other arguably during their toughest days in their short college stint. They discussed at length their master plan to see each other over the summer. I told them that anything worth having takes work. I told them they were lucky due to the fact that staying in touch for their generation was much easier now. I was showing my age when I revealed to them we didn’t have a cell phone or even email to help us stay in touch with others. Of course, we found a way though many may agree that, with today’s technology, communicating with our college friends would’ve been a bit easier.
Watching these genuine friends reminiscing over, not only their highs, but their lows as well, brought me to the very broad definition of what is a true friend. Often times, we will hear the old adage of friends are the family you choose. An authentic friend is someone who accepts another for the person they are. That despite any oddities or weaknesses one may possess, a loyal friend will embrace it all — the good and the ugly. A real friend will take interest in our personal growth and success. A true friend is committed to our happiness and doesn’t ask us to choose the friendship over our principles. A friendship is based upon honest communication and trust. A faithful friend is someone we can feel vulnerable with even in the low points. They give us unconditional support and love.
At the moment of their final goodbyes, I offered up a little advice to my daughter and her two friends. I reminded them that anything in life worth having is worth the work you put in. Until they meet again…
Paula Joseph is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.