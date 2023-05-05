Finding the back of the Georgetown net with their first two shots and sprinting to a 5-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of play, the Camden girls’ soccer team rolled to an 8-0 win in Tuesday’s first round of the AAA Lower State tournament in a match played at Zemp Stadium.
The win gave Paul Ahern’s squad an 18-1-1 record heading into Thursday’s home match with Beaufort, a 3-1 winner over Brookland-Cayce. Should Camden get past the Lady Eagles, it will host the winner of the match between top-ranked Waccamaw and Gilbert on Saturday at Zemp Stadium in the AAA Lower State semifinals.
Camden did all its scoring against Georgetown in the first half before the second half was shortened to 30 minutes as the hostesses substituted freely.
Lady Bulldogs’ junior Joyce Edwards scored four goals on Tuesday, giving her 39 on the season. She also added her 11 assist to give her 89 points in 18 matches. Classmate Mia Robinson had a goal and assisted on two others while sophomore Avery Younghans, senior Mary Ashton Blanks and senior Paige Cook had a goal apiece.
Senior Greer Younghans dished out a pair of assists while freshman Kairi Diegert and senior Alex Cassidy had an assist each.
Senior Elizabeth West posted another clean sheet in goal for CHS before playing in the field in the first half.
May Rivers closes Lady Demons’ season: Visiting May River jumped to a 6-0 lead and defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 7-1, to close out the Lady Demons’ season in Tuesday’s first round 4A Lower State playoff match played at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.
The loss ended an 11-10 season for the hostesses.