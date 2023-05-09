For the 85th year, Grace Episcopal Church in Camden will host its annual dog show this Saturday, May 13, beginning at 10 a.m. in Rectory Square Park. Food trucks and face painting will be on hand.
Registration will open at 10 a.m., with the show beginning at 11 a.m. Pre-registration can also be completed by visiting the Grace Church Dog Show page on Facebook and clicking the link available in the “Intro” information on the left side of the page.
There is a $10 entry fee, with all proceeds going to the Kershaw County Humane Society. Categories include hound, terrier, sporting, non-sporting, toy, working, herding, kids’ handling (any breed), puppy (any breed) and adopted (any breed) groups. All dogs are welcome to compete and the $10 entry fee allows owners to as many categories as they like.
Organizers noted that the year Grace Episcopal first launched the dog show 85 years ago, 1937, was the same year that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated for his second term in office. FDR, as he was commonly known, was often pictured with his Scottish Terrier, Fala, who went “just about everywhere” with the president and is the only presidential pet to have a statue in Washington, D.C.