BROCK
Tabitha Brock, of Kershaw, announces the birth of a daughter, Heidi Ann Johnna Brock. She was born July 29, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces.
SIMSMr. and Mrs. Jonathan Sims, of Camden, announce the birth of a son, Knox Allen Sims. He was born July 25, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center. Mrs. Sims is the former Greer Beckham. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Truesdale, and the late Scott Beckham. Paternal grandparents are Brian Branham and Stacy Sims, and the late Stephen Sims.