The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune05/22/2023: 2894 and 2900 Bethune Road, 2915 Garber Road, and 3010 Harrison Road, Bethune — Baskin, Chover, et al, to Baskin, Cicely Ann, et al, $0 for a total of four lots.
05/22/2023: 412 and 416 Calvert Drive, and 423 Mulberry Drive, Bethune — Baskin, Lettie M. to Baskin, Cicely Ann, $0 for three lots.
Camden07/14/2021: 26 Maiden Court, Camden — Finney, Arthur J. to Finney, Arthur J., $10 for 1.01 acres.
03/09/2023: 1557 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Lennar Carolinas LLC to Baker, Erica Marie, $297,000 for 1 acre.
04/25/2023: 450-A Knights Hill Road, Camden — Robinson, Louise to Pagan, Alfredo, $8,500 for one lot.
05/12/2023: 1170, 1184 and 1214 Calvins Road, and 1187 and 1187-A Red Hill Road, Camden — Cunningham, Barbara J. to Cunningham, Marvin F., et al, $0 for a total of 40.81 acres.
05/15/2023: 1706 Kennedy Drive, Camden — SFR3-070 LLC to Oliver, Ganyson, $150,000 for one lot.
05/15/2023: 622 Hampton St., Camden — SFR3-070 LLC to Gibson, David J., $156,500 for one lot.
05/17/2023: 1707 Woodside Drive, Camden — Creed II, Dewey James, et al, to Mathis, Darlene Y. (life estate) $1 for one lot.
05/18/2023: 714 Market St., Camden — Venable, Brennon S. to Ford, Robert, $5,500 for one lot.
05/19/2023: 1108 Dubose Court, Camden — Flynn, Ashley Marie to Jitu Investments Group LLC, $146,105 for one lot.
05/23/2023: 1221 Gordon St., Camden — King, R. Allan to Wylie Investors LLC, $200,000 for one lot.
05/23/2023: 1212 Red Hill Road, Camden — Frazier, Donna to Adams, Gary C., $260,000 for 1.31 acres.
05/23/2023: 29 Bomburgh Road, Camden — Pagan, Gilberto to Goines, Ebony, $301,000 for .17 acre.
05/23/2023: 800 Lafayette Ave., Camden — Dennis, James Patrick, et al, Flores, Alfonso, $215,000 for one lot.
05/24/2023: 128 Green Ivy Court, Camden — Mustaciuolo, Nadine to Mustaciuolo, Nadine, $5 for .54 acre.
05/25/2023: 414-A Friendship Road, Camden — the estate of Leslie Champion to Cauthen, Ricky, $5 for 1.5 acres.
05/26/2023: 622 Beverly Hills Road, Camden — Baker, Patricia J. to Waldrop, Brad B., $190,000 for 5.02 acres.
05/26/2023: 1407 McRae Road, Camden — Seals, Kristie Gardner to Tickle Hill Investments LLC, $75,000 for .27 acre.
05/26/2023: 210 Clearwater Lake Road, Camden — Slade, Betty Horton to Clinton, Timothy, $16,250 for 1.81 acres.
05/30/2023: 1595 Bradley Road, 1404 Deloach St. and 1509 White St., Camden — Solorzano, Elenilson Javier Miranda to Santos, Aguirre C, $5 for a total of three lots.
05/30/2023: 2138 Lockhart Road, Camden — Wiggins, Chad to Stone, Christopher Heath, $650,000 for 4.32 acres.
05/30/2023: 105 Doby St., Camden — McClintock, Lawrence to White, June, $1 for one lot.
05/31/2023: 1572 Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Ross II, Jesse Darrell to Peebles, John Derek, $10,000 for 2 acres.
05/31/2023: 1905 Spring Lane, Camden — Weick, David Robert to Weick, Donald Ward, $100,000 for one lot.
05/31/2023: 1712 Campbell St., 202 Champion St., 2406 and 2409 Salmond St., and 913 Wateree Blvd., Camden — Rabon, Martha to Seven Rabon Properties LLC, $1 for five lots.
05/31/2023: 1739 Fairfax Drive and 1610 Field St., Camden — Rabon, Martha to Six Rabon Properties LLC, $1 for two lots.
Camden and Cassatt05/31/2023: 1556 Bradley Road, 2348 Carter St., 602 Conway Cir., and 810 Lafayette Ave., Camden; and 24 Black Walnut Lane, Cassatt — Rabon, Martha to Five Rabon Properties LLC, $1 for five lots.
Cassatt05/24/2023: 1611 Porter Road, Cassatt — Dixon, Joshua Dean to Bishop, Dakota Lee, $175,000 for 1.25 acres.
05/26/2023: 911-A U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Grant, Willie J. to Grant, Willie J., $5 for 1 acre.
Elgin06/02/2022: 522 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Branham, Thomas Benjamin to Cagle, Matthew, $130,000 for 1 acre.
12/09/2022: 1241 Surrey Lane, Elgin — Alred, Larry D. and Yvonne K. to Alred, Larry D., $10 for 1.04 acres.
04/17/2023: 2641 Main St., Elgin — Craft, Randy to Gebauer, Connie, $0 for 2 acres.
05/04/2023: 2514 and 2516 Sandy Lane, Elgin — Fulkerson, Gregory Scott to Green, Roland, $0 for a total of 2.5 acres.
05/10/2023: 33 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Schmitz, Kimberly D. to Barr, Michael Douglas, $245,000 for .26 acre.
05/12/2023: 2890 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Brown, Marian to Brown, Marian M., $10 for 52.33 acres.
05/19/2023: 65 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Sherrod, Moyagaye W. and Cedric, $397,900 for .47 acre.
05/19/2023: 70 Coltswood Lane Elgin Stanley Martin Homes LLC Harrison Lydia $552,175 0.41
05/19/2023: 26 Harvest Glen Drive Elgin Stanley Martin Homes LLC Bailey Danika Laran $252,430 0.17
05/19/2023: 33 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Williams, Yarodin Kwesi, $229,395 for .2 acre.
05/24/2023: 1006 Kelly St., Elgin — Lacroix, Dean, et al, Reyes Maria, $100,000 for one lot.
05/24/2023: 2153 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Brazell, Kathy L. to Elgin East LLC, $168,000 for 4.57 acres.
05/24/2023: 33 Riding Ridge Road, Elgin — Thigpen, Donnie R. to Rabon, Jeri L., $31,000 for 1.55 acres.
05/25/2023: 133 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Tong, Phillip Minh Khoa, $281,114, .36 acre.
05/26/2023: 30 Brake Court, Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Mora, Jeffrey Michael, $289,990 for .35 acre.
05/26/2023: 25 Lone Oak Court, Elgin — Matos, Matthew G. to Gary, Dewayne, $265,000 for .32 acre.
05/26/2023: 110 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Vargas, Azael Garcia to Richardson Jr., Jonathan Allen., $255,000 for .3 acre.
05/26/2023: 117 Goose Down Lane, Elgin --Van Doren, Mary Judith to Wessinger, Phillip Leroy, $5 for 1 acre.
Kershaw05/23/2023: 2178 Jones Road, Kershaw — Dixon, Michael L. to Dixon, Vicky T. (life estate), $10 for 2.09 acres.
05/30/2023: 277 Catoe Road, Kershaw — Chapman, William T. to Keene, Bradley P., $200,000 for 1.02 acres.
05/31/2023: 3187 Old Georgetown Road West, Kershaw — Morgan, Donald William to Clark, Donald Russell, $240,000 for 1.99 acres.
Lugoff04/27/2023: 28 and 71 Soft Wind Bluff, Lugoff — RJA Properties LLC to Rabon Properties LLC, $94,000 for a total of 1.47.
05/19/2023: 23 Oak Ridge Drive, Lugoff — Kubilisz, Andrzej and Grazyna to Kubilisz, Andrzej, $5 for one lot.
05/19/2023: 53 Magnolia Lane, Lugoff — DeWitt, Mason N. to Taylor, Raquel, $305,000 for .52 acre.
05/19/2023: 1294 Horsehead Branch Road, Lugoff — Porter C.R. and Veola R. (life estate) to Porter, Mattie Veola, $5 for 1.38 acres.
05/19/2023: 185 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Solesbee, Cindy J. to Britt, Kristine Branham, $330,000 for one lot.
05/22/2023: 1260 Ancrum Ferry Road, Lugoff — Miller, Michelle D. to Persinger, Amanda N., $5 for one lot.
05/22/2023: 1030 Medfield Road, Lugoff — Inabinet, Vallie Kristine to Inabinet, Vallie Kristine, $5 for one lot.
05/25/2023: 1305 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Raper, Derek M. to Blaney Holdings LLC, $46,500 for 1.5 acres.
05/25/2023: 67 Soft Wind Bluff, Lugoff — Smith, Bobby Lee and Nancy R. to Sweatt, Hamer, $43,200 for .63 acre.
05/26/2023: 1294 Horsehead Branch Road, Lugoff — Hilyer, Wendy P. to Porter, Mattie Veola, $5 for 1.38 acres.
05/26/2023: 1294 Horsehead Branch Road, Lugoff — Porter, Mattie Veola, et al, to Silver Canoe LLC, $100,000 for 1.38 acres.
05/31/2023: 71 Soft Wind Bluff, Lugoff — Rabon Properties LLC to Four Rabon Properties LLC, $5 for .75 acre.
05/31/2023: 28 Soft Wind Bluff, Lugoff — Rabon Properties LLC to Four Rabon Properties LLC, $5 for .72 acre.
05/31/2023: 2010 Green Hill Road, Lugoff — Rabon, Martha S. to Two Rabon Properties LLC, $1 for 1 acre.
05/31/2023: 837 and 1139 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Rabon, Martha S. to Four Rabon Properties LLC, $1 for two lots.
05/31/2023: 108 Yorkshire Drive, Lugoff — Rabon, Martha S. to One Rabon Properties LLC. $1 for one lot.