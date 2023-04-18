Kershaw County Council will consider a proposed schedule to take first, second and third readings of two ordinances setting the county’s proposed budget and millage (taxes) simultaneously for Fiscal Year 2024 during its meeting today. This would be the first time in many years, if ever, that council has considered setting the millage at the same time as its budget. In the past, council has set the millage in the fall after the S.C. General Assembly has passed its budget. The new process would, presumably, include the chance of amendments to the millage ordinance later this year, if necessary.
The meeting’s relatively short agenda includes the proposed schedule, which would have council taking up first readings of the two ordinances by title only — meaning no details will be provided — at its second meeting of the month, just a week from today, on April 25. Today’s meeting date is the result of postponing council’s normal second-Tuesday-of-the-month meeting due to a conflict for most of the council members.
Nearly a month will go by before council takes up second readings of the ordinances on May 23. No explanation for the delay was provided in a copy of today’s agenda packet provided to the media. However, proposed budget and millage details will be provided during second reading of each ordinance. It will also be the first time council members will have a chance to make amendments to either ordinance. Under new council rules passed earlier this year, members must make their amendments in writing with supporting documentation as agenda items so that fellow members can have a chance to look over the proposed amendments.
The same will be the case for third and final readings of both ordinances on June 13.
In other business today, council will:
• consider proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child (see related front page story);
• consider proclaiming April and as Fair Housing Month; and
• consider appointing Andrea Larrymore and Jason Bittner to the District 3 and District 6 seats, respectively on the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County Government Building, 515 Walnut St., Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live through the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.