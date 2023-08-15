So here was Brian Rimpf taking in a Camden Middle School (CMS) football game from the stands while paying particular attention to the play of his son, Carter, a War Eagle lineman. In between, the Camden High School (CHS) head football coach was fixated on the team’s quarterback who was as big or bigger than some of his lineman.
The Ware Eagles did not lose a game that season with the then 5-foot-10, 2220-pound Grayson White behind center and playing end on the defensive side of the football.
As he continued to take in the CMS games, Rimpf pictured White playing somewhere on the line, linebacker, fullback … almost anywhere but quarterback. Here we are, though, some four years later and the 6-foot, 245-pound White is back for this third go ’round as the Bulldogs’ signal-caller. For Rimpf, being wrong in his initial assessment of a player never felt so right.
“Grayson is probably one of the most interesting players that I’ve ever been able to coach,” said the seventh-year Bulldog boss. “He’s playing the most important position for any football team which is quarterback.
“I’ll tell you, back in the 8th Grade, when he was a quarterback in middle school and he was a similar size to what he is now, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way he’s going to be quarterback for us when he gets to high school.’ Sure enough, as a freshman, he was the best quarterback we had on the 9th Grade team. He was playing defensive end, also.
“Then, we get to sophomore year and our starting quarterback went down and his backup also got hurt so we had to look to a 10th Grade kid who had started two games on defense earlier that yard and make him the quarterback.”
That sophomore was Grayson White — all he would do in 2021 would be to lead the Dogs to eight straight wins and to the AAA Lower State title. As a junior, White had the starting job from the get-go as CHS went 9-4 and advanced to the third round of the Lower State playoffs before falling to Dillon, 31-14. That contest could have an asterisk applied next to it as not only was White hobbled from an ankle injury sustained after being tackled following a 58-yard run on the first play from the 29-26 win over Lower Richland the previous week. To make matters worse, CHS was also minus the services of outside linebacker and sacks’ leader David Copley, who was injured in the waning seconds of the LR game.
It was a bitter loss to the Wildcats as Camden fell short of playing for a state championship for the first time in three seasons.
“It was really hard not being able to go against Dillon at 100%, but things … bad things … happen. You have to get over it,” White said of a night in which he was pressed into action — with a noticeable limp — and still managed to complete eight of his 14 passes for a career-best 267 yards. White’s running skills, however, were all but nullified taking one of the Dogs’ chief threats off the table in the loss.
White’s gutsy effort that night capped off a junior campaign in which he threw for 2,157 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for another 887 with 13 trips into the end zone. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and ran in six PATs to give him 90 points on the season. This came following his passing for 1,247 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 654 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
As impressive as those numbers are, the one which both he and Rimpf are proudest of are the 17 victories he has led Camden to in his 22 games as a starter. He is a dozen shy of passing Eric McCollom’s 28 which came in the 2000-2002 campaigns.
What McCollom also has which White desperately wants it a state championship ring. That, White said, is what this fall is all about.
“It’s all I want, honestly,” he said of a AAA state title. “I went there (to the state championship game) my sophomore year and didn’t get the job done. Then, last year things happened and key players got injured. You can tell this team really wants it.”
In order to make that happen, White and company put hour upon hour into working in the weight room, in summer camps, passing league games and eventually onto the practice field in July. The time together, he said, has helped this Bulldog squad become closer.
While nearly every answer included something about his teammates and coaches, White was singled out earlier this summer. While attending a one-day camp at Clemson, the Bulldog quarterback caught the eye of Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney. A story about that day made its way to social media and the legend of the CHS quarterback grew.
“We were throwing some RPO routes and I was catching their attention with my ball placement,” White said. “Then, coach Swinney came over and said, ‘You’re the quarterback at Camden.’ He remembered seeing me play (against a D.W. Daniel squad which included Swinney’s son in the 2021 state championship game.)
“After that, we started throwing one-on-ones and I did pretty well there and he came back and said, ‘Man, you don’t look the part, but man, you can throw it.’ It boosted my confidence seeing one of the best coaches in the nation seeing me as a quarterback because a lot of people have been saying that I’m just a linebacker playing quarterback.”
Rimpf laughed when talking about the Swinney effect which followed White the rest of the summer.
“The Clemson camp stands out,” Rimpf said. “They were having one-on-ones and Grayson was throwing to some of Clemson’s recruits at wide receiver in their indoor facility and all their coaches were in there. Every time Grayson got up to throw, everyone stopped and went over and watched him. He had really good pace on the ball; he was humming it in there and was accurate.
“Coach Swinney called him Pork Chop that day. He doesn’t look like the prototypical quarterback, but he gets the job done. That Pork Chop nickname stuck with him because every time we went to a camp, people would come up to him and say, ‘You’re the one coach Swinney calls Pork Chop.’ It was really neat for him to get that kind of recognition.”
Not looking like your prototypical quarterback, White started his varsity career playing along the defensive line, at linebacker as well as at tailback and quarterback in short-yardage situations. He claims to have no preference as to where he was and is used.
“I was going to do whatever it took for us to win. Whatever it took for us to win, I was going to do for the team, obviously,” he said of being moved behind center as a sophomore. “It’s definitely was not what I was expecting.
“You have this vision of what varsity football is going to be like and what position you’re going to play and how it’s going to be … that’s not what I expected. I’ve learned enough football and played enough football to be comfortable with anything that I’m doing.”
“Over these last three years, Grayson has really blossomed into a great player at the quarterback position,” Rimpf said of White’s landing spot. “He’s always been a really good leader and at that position you have to have someone who can lead the team. Even as a sophomore, I felt that our guys looked to him to find out what to do. That was certainly the case last year and this year, he’s running the show for us. He has gotten better every year.”
Rimpf said not having a fully healthy White allowed Lower Richland to nearly leave Zemp Stadium with a second round upset last November. On that afternoon, White did his best Willis Reed impersonation, limping noticeably when returning to the field to bull his way into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play. Against Dillon, White was one-dimensional with the running game not in the game plan.
The Bulldog boss said a healthy White took the next step in his development with his throwing motion and accuracy having improved in the off-season. “Grayson continued to grow and develop at quarterback over the spring. He’s also practiced at other positions just in case. He’s a guy who can play anywhere on the field,” Rimpf said. “All the camps he went to he had great performances and caught the eyes of coaches. He’s just a special player; baseball calls them a five-tool player; Grayson’s a five-tool player.”
White said that now, with CHS offensive coordinator Louis Clyburn in his second year calling the plays, there is a comfort zone for a Bulldog offense which returns seven starters — including four skill players — to the fold. It made for a smoother off-season on that side of the football.
“Coming from last year with coach Clyburn,” White said, “we were just getting accustomed to the new ideas that he had. Now, we have all these returning players and it’s a lot easier for us to translate what we did last year and build on that for this season.
“I think I’ve been able to look at the defense and know what’s going on with them a lot better than I had previously. I think everything has slowed down for me.”