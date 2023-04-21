The third annual Food Truck Fest to benefit the Kershaw County Humane Society (KCHS) will take place Saturday, April 29 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Legion Park, 416 Broad St., in Camden (between Camden City Arena and Historic Camden).
Tickets for teens and adults (13 and older) are $10; youth 6 to 12 years of age, $5; children 5 and younger get in free.
In addition to the many vendors, there will be free parking, a cash bar, 50/50 raffle, petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, and more. Live music will be performed by 10¢ Rich. To park, enter on the Bull Street side of the park, past Zemp Stadium on the other side of City Arena, and follow the signs.
50/50 raffle tickets are on sale now for $20 each at the KCHS’ Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden. Wristbands for the Food Truck Festival are also available at the pet adoption center.
The KCHS is a 401(c)(3) nonprofit and the Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center is the only open-admission animal shelter in Kershaw County.