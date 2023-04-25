Leading virtually every step of the way, Snap Decision scored an impressive 3 ¾-lenth win in Saturday’s $100,000 Temple Gwathmey (Gr. II) Hurdle Handicap at the Middleburg (Va.) Spring Races.
On a day in which thunder accompanied heavy rains, the Jack Fisher-trained Snap Decision carried Graham Watters to victory over the hilly 14-fence, 2 1/2-mile course in a time of 5:29.
The 9-year-old Snap Decision, the runner-up for the 2022 Eclipse Award for Steeplechase Horse, beat Redicean (David England) to the finish line with Belfast Banter (Jamie Bargary) third in the starting and finishing field of five jumpers.
The $60,000 payday for Snap Decision boosted its career earnings total to $909,334.
While Fisher, a Hall of Fame trainer, sent out the feature winner, defending National Steeplechase Association training champion, Leslie Young, saddled four winners on the afternoon including Andi’amu who carried former NSA champion jockey Jack Doyle — who came over from Ireland for the ride — to victory in the $25,000 Middleburg Hunt Cup over timber fences.
Harrison Beswick, England and Watters each rode two winners on the day’s eight-race card. Beswick piloted Mr. Connecticut home first in the $20,000 Maiden Starter Hurdle for trainer Ricky Hendriks before closing the afternoon with a winning ride aboard the Young-trained Fast Vision.
In other highlights from Middleburg, NSA-leading owner Riverdee Stable’s Mission Brief blasted off quickly and withstood a half-mile duel with Leipers Fork Steeplechasers’ Rampoldi Plan before prevailing by a hard-fought neck in the $30,000 Paul Fout maiden hurdle.
With Graham Watters riding for former NSA champion jockey-turned-trainer Danielle Hodsdon, the 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Noble Mission was pressed throughout the 2 1/8 mile race — never leading by more than a length — first by Bonnie Rye Stable’s Kari Cares, then Rampoldi Plan (ridden by Mikey Hamill), making his first NSA start after nine trips to the post mostly in England.
The Hero Next Door remained undefeated with score in $35,000 Glenwood Park allowance hurdle as Michael Smith’s five-year-old Irish-bred son of Jet Away broke on top under the ride from England and was never headed in the 2 1/8-mile contest that featured a slew of up and comers, giving Young and David England their first winners of the day.
The Hero Next Door made his debut at the Carolina Cup Races earlier this month and romped by 19 lengths. On Saturday, his margin was just a 1 1/2 lengths, but The Hero Next Door face a slew of tough competitors including Bruton Street-US’ Neotropic, who closed strongly under Watters.
In the first steeplethon of the season, Young unveiled another star over mixed obstacles.
Leipers Fork Steeplechasers’ Fast Vision made the switch from national fences and was successful in his first try, taking the $20,000 Alfred Hunt at 2 5/8 miles by 3 1/2 lengths over Sherry Fenwick’s Anticipating. Beswick was in the saddle for the winning ride.
Following Saturday’s event, Young maintained her spot atop the training standings in having sent out 12 winners which have earned $258,550.
Beswick has a 6-5 edge over Watters in riding victories while Watters leads all jockeys with earnings with $157,200.