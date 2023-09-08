In the overall scheme of things, the outcome was less important than the effort.
Facing a tested Porter-Gaud squad which had two games and a pair of wins under its belt, Camden Military Academy head coach Will Rice knew his team headed to Charleston a decided underdog. After all, the visiting Spartans had just two weeks of practice — with several of those without pads due to heat bulb regulations — and without having had a scrimmage. The 49-0 loss to the Cyclones hardly came as a shock.
What Rice wanted to see and what the received from his team had him hopeful that things will get better starting tonight when CMA heads to Lexington to take on Northside Christian Academy (2-1), a member of SCISA Region 3-AA, in 7 p.m. start.
Before looking ahead to tonight’s contest, Rice looked back to last Friday’s game.
“We battled,” he said of his team’s effort. “We did some good things, regardless of the score. I think that everybody on that field for us did something positive. It’s something that we have to build on. It was trial by fire; not having any scrimmages and being our first game against a very good football team (in P-G) which should compete for a state title this year … they’re that good.”
Individually, Rice said CMA wide receiver Keyon Concepcion had several good catches to keep drives alive while quarterback Cam Kimble-Walkup played well both behind center while leading the team in tackles on defense.
“We did some good things,” Rice said. “We’re not where we need to be, right now, in any phase of the game, but we’re getting there. It’s a process. We have to keep our head down and keep working.”
As the Spartans prepare for game two of the season, Rice said the objective is simple as to what he and his coaching staff are looking for from their team.
“Improvement on every front; offense, defense and special teams. We’re looking for improvement on everything,” he said.
As for NCA, tonight’s hosts are coming off a 15-3 loss to Orangeburg Prep after having opened the season with a pair of wins. The Crusaders’ offense is led by junior tailback Sam Burks, who has rushed for 298 yards and four touchdowns in three games. He lines up behind junior quarterback Jefferson McCallum, who has passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns.
“On offense, they run a spread with an ‘I’ look,” Rice said. “They’ll do toss (sweeps) and they’ll throw the ball. They’ll do a little bit of everything.”
Rice said the Crusaders run multiple sets on defense and have the ability to change looks from one play to the next. “There’s no telling what we will see from them on defense,” he said.
Rice, however, is more concerned about his own squad and their improvement. He said the Spartans need to take the next step in their development quickly as they have a stiff challenge ahead of them this evening.
“Northside is very good and extremely well-coached. They are going to give us some difficult matchups,” Rice said. “What they do, they do extremely well.”