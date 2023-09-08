In the overall scheme of things, the outcome was less important than the effort.

Facing a tested Porter-Gaud squad which had two games and a pair of wins under its belt, Camden Military Academy head coach Will Rice knew his team headed to Charleston a decided underdog. After all, the visiting Spartans had just two weeks of practice — with several of those without pads due to heat bulb regulations — and without having had a scrimmage. The 49-0 loss to the Cyclones hardly came as a shock.